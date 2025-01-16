How to make Vegetarian Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is popular for its various activities, which keep the players engaged for hours. One of the most beloved activities among fans is cooking, where they prepare different meals using the ingredients collected from around the map.

With 400 recipes to choose from, there is always a possibility of some meals being harder to prepare. Vegetarian Pizza is, fortunately, a simple dish to cook, requiring five ingredients that don't cause too much trouble for the player.

This article will cover everything about making Vegetarian Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to prepare a Vegetarian Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cook meals at the Cooking Station (Image via Gameloft)

Vegetarian Pizza is a five-star meal requiring five ingredients to prepare. Once you have collected the necessary items, return to the nearest Cooking Station and empty all the ingredients inside the pot. Stir everything properly, and your meal is ready to serve. Here are the ingredients needed for Vegetarian Pizza:

Tomato x1

Cheese x1

Wheat x1

A Vegetable of your choice x2

After cooking the recipe, you are free to sell it for 350 Star Coins or consume it to replenish 754 energy.

Location of ingredients for Vegetarian Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Purchase Cheese for 180 Star Coins (Image via Gameloft)

Now that you know the cooking process of Vegetarian Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it is time to search for the ingredients. Here is the location of each item you need to prepare a Vegetarian Pizza:

1) Tomato

Tomato can be purchased from Goofy's Stall in Dazzle Beach. However, you must first fix and upgrade his stall to make the vegetable available for sale. Buying the Tomato as a fully grown vegetable will cost you 33 Star Coins.

2) Cheese

Cheese is the second ingredient that can be purchased from Remy's Restaurant for 180 Star Coins. However, you first need to unlock the place by bringing back Remy from his realm to yours after doing a few tasks for him. This will allow you to fix his restaurant and unlock the pantry inside to purchase Cheese.

3) Wheat

Wheat is the easiest ingredient to acquire, as it can be purchased for three Star Coins from Goofy's Stall in Peaceful Meadow.

4) Two Vegetables of your choice

Since the recipe allows you to use two vegetables of your choice, you can choose anything. We will take Onion as an example, which can be purchased for 255 Star Coins from Goofy's Stall in Forest of Valor. For the second vegetable of your choice, you can again go with Tomato.

