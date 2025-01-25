How to make Walleye en Papillote in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Walleye en Papillote in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a tasty seafood dish that can be prepared using four ingredients in total. Since this requires Walleye as the main ingredient, you will need to go fishing first. However, apart from this ingredient, all the other three ingredients are quite easy to obtain.
This article details all you need to know about the dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Recipe of Walleye en Papillote in Disney Dreamlight Valley
As mentioned previously, you need four ingredients to make Walleye en Papillote in Dreamlight Valley. They are:
- 1x Walleye
- 1x Basil
- 1x Oregano
- 1x Vegetable (Any one vegetable of your choice)
The first ingredient required to make Walleye en Papillote in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Walleye. It is a large brown fish that can be obtained from the golden ripples present in the waters of the Sunlit Plateau biome.
The next required item is Basil. Unfortunately, it can not be bought from any vendor or stall in the game. To acquire Basil, you will need to go explore a little. It is available in the Peaceful Meadow biome in abundance. Next, you will need Oregano. It is one of the most common spices in the game and can be found easily near the Plaza.
The last requirement is any one vegetable of your choice. If you have a vegetable in your inventory, feel free to use that. Otherwise, you can purchase any veggie from Goofy's Stall to use for this recipe. Check out this guide to learn more about the location of various ingredients available in Dreamlight Valley.
When you manage to gather all four ingredients, go to the nearby cooking station. Now, toss all the items into a cooking pot to make Walleye en Papillote in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
The dish can be sold at any Goofy's Stall in the game for 1,812 Star Coins. Moreover, you can also decide to keep it for the future and consume it when you need some Energy. It can restore a whopping 3,689 Energy.
