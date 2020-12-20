Cyberpunk 2077 has a long and engaging story but is not broken up into traditional Acts like some games.

CD Projekt Red gave players a three Act masterpiece with The Witcher 3. Cyberpunk 2077, though, does not follow the same format. It can be stated that it is broken up into multiple Acts, however.

The truth is, Cyberpunk 2077 could be considered to have many Acts or just a couple. It really depends on what the player defines as an Act. In terms of what the game actually states, there are two real Acts throughout, but other chapters such as a prologue and an epilogue.

Spoilers ahead.

How many Acts are there in Cyberpunk 2077?

Two Acts are all that make up Cyberpunk 2077 and it's immersive plot. Act 1 begins after the Lifepath prologue. The prologue is different depending on which of the three Lifepaths were chosen to that particular playthrough with V.

Act 1 technically starts during the mission to rescue Sandra Dorsett. From there, Act I progresses rather quickly. V ends up in the part of Night City that is locked down.

As players complete The Heist mission, the lockdown is lifted and Night City becomes available to explore. This is marked by the Cyberpunk 2077 title appearing on screen to really signify how long the game is.

Act 2 is extremely long, or can be. Cyberpunk 2077's second Act is basically anything after The Heist for the remainder of the game. There are a multitude of missions, optional or required, that draw Act 2 out.

The final mission of Cyberpunk 2077 is considered to be in Act 2 and not a new Act in its own right. There are several different endings depending how many and which of the side missions have been completed.

CD Projekt Red more than likely choose this two Act structure to allow players further exploration. Cyberpunk 2077 and Night City are huge constructs. Players can adventure worry free, without being tied down by a linear story.