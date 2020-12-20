How to complete the Disasterpiece side quest in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has plenty of main quest options, and Disasterpiece is a continuation of one of the story lines.

After the prologue and initial heist, players need to search for Evelyn in order to get answers, and Judy can help along the way. The questline starts by looking for Woodsman, who knew Evelyn's whereabouts. Following that, players confront Fingers, who is a ripperdoc that supposedly worked on Evelyn recently.

With all the found information, the Cyberpunk 2077 Disasterpiece quest goes forward, with a braindance needing to be found in order to learn more. Its location is on Jig-Jig street right near where Fingers was already located.

Initially, players will be led to Wakako, who reveals that the braindance needed should be located in a shop around the area. Initially, it will appear to be a sex shop, but they'll inform the player that the shop needed is in a hidden aspect from a shady dealer.

He'll be skeptical at first, but will offer up his inventory after questioning. Players should buy the braindance and head back to Evelyn.

Investigating the Disasterpiece Braindance in Cyberpunk 2077

(Image Credit: CD Projekt Red)

Like any Braindance in Cyberpunk 2077, there are a few layers that need to be investigated to get a full story. Those layers are Visual, Thermal, and Audio. The best bet is to center the investigation focus around the pizza, the coffee cup, and the lab suit. Other clues can be investigated for additional info.

Once the investigation is concluded in the Disasterpiece braindance, players should talk to Judy. The next step after discussing what happens next will be to get to the Power Station location in search of Evelyn.

Advertisement

Power Station in Disasterpiece Cyberpunk 2077

There are three doors that can be broken into with enough attribute points in Technical Ability or Body. To get in without the doors, players can climb some pallets and find a walkway into the compound.

Regardless of whether players use stealth or loud violence, the objective is to keep going down to the lower level, where Evelyn is potentially being held. Like outside, there will be a door on the lower level that can be opened with enough tech attributes. Otherwise, any player can use the main doors that are still guarded.

After guards are taken out or the side door is used, Evelyn will be there and in need of help. She needs to get to Judy's apartment for further info on the prologue heist in Cyberpunk 2077.