How many subscribers does MrBeast have? YouTube battle on the horizon as Jimmy closes in on T-Series

After the feud with PewDiePie, T-Series has another competitor slowly closing in, YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson aka "MrBeast." Donaldson is one of the most popular creators on YouTube, currently raking in around $700 million a year. He is also the only non-corporate entity to reach the 200 million subscriber benchmark on the platform. As of April 2024, MrBeast has reached the milestone of 251 million subscribers, making him the second most-subscribed channel on YouTube.

In comparison, T-Series, which is an Indian music company, boasts a subscriber count of 263 million subscribers. With the gap between both their subscriber counts closing in, many are curious to know if it will also turn into an online feud, like with PewDiePie. This article explores more.

MrBeast vs T-Series appears to be a consequence of T-Series vs PewDiePie

In many ways, the comparison between MrBeast's following, a channel run by an individual, and T-Series, a corporation-run channel, is a result of the company's fight with PewDiePie.

For the unversed, in late 2018, the rivalry between the YouTuber and the music channel had reached its peak, with Felix Kjellberg steadily catching up. PewDiePie supporters made various attempts to help the content creator, with "Subscribe to PewDiePie" trending on multiple social media platforms.

However, the initially harmless fight soon took problematic turns, with the use of inappropriate methods by fans of both parties. While PewDiePie took the lead for a short while, T-Series permanently surpassed him on April 14, 2019, to become the first YouTube channel to reach 100 million subscribers.

Felix Kjellberg officially released a video, asking fans to halt efforts to make him the most subscribed channel. Fast forward to August 2023, and MrBeast challenged T-Series for the top spot. Sharing a picture of the top two most subscribed channels, Donaldson tweeted:

“I’m doing this for Pewdiepie.”

At the time of this tweet, the music channel’s follower count was 247 million, and Donaldson’s just 173 million. Since then, the music company has seen a jump of only 16 million, but MrBeast has jumped ahead a whopping 78 million.

Donaldson hit 250 million subscribers on April 7, 2024, seven months after the initial challenge. After reaching the 251 million milestone in a little over a week, it appears to be only a matter of time before the popular YouTuber overtakes the music channel.

More about Jimmy Donaldson

MrBeast is also very popular on other social media platforms. The content creator has over 51 million followers on Instagram and more than 29 million followers on X.

Incidentally, on April 1 this year, MrBeast tried to prank his fans by claiming that he was quitting YouTube and shifting to X full-time. However, while some expressed shock at the news, most had caught on to the April Fools' Day prank, with many playing along and asking him to hand over access to his YouTube channel to them.

