How to mark machine parts in Horizon Forbidden West

Gathering parts from machines is one of the most important aspects of Horizon Forbidden West and an integral part of the gameplay loop. It was a major part of Horizon Zero Dawn as well, but the sequel makes it a bit easier.

In Horizon Forbidden West, players can mark the parts they want to focus on. Aside from that, there is a ton of information that can be gathered on examination. But with all of the tools that Aloy has at her disposal, it can be easy to lose track of each mechanic within the game.

Marking parts on machines in Horizon Forbidden West

Choose which parts need to be highlighted. (Image via PlayStation)

The driving force behind marking parts in Horizon Forbidden West is the focus that Aloy has. Players can initiate use of the main focus by holding down R3 on their controller. Simply tapping on it will only create a ping effect that can scan the area, but is useless for parts. When Aloy is in her focus mode and zoomed in, players can direct the focus to a machine. This will start the scanning process and once it is finished, all of the information on the machine will be available.

At this point, players can use the left or right D-pad to scroll through the different parts of the machine. Each part will have a description of its use and whether it can be destroyed or not. Regardless of the function, players can tap Triangle on a part to essentially "mark" it. When a machine is scanned, the weak points or resources will be highlighted in yellow. Marked parts will turn purple, even in combat.

Players need to be careful though, because marking a part doesn't always mean that it should be destroyed or shot off. Not every part of a machine is equal, and they all have different effects.

Focusing on marked parts for machines in Horizon Forbidden West

When fighting machines in Horizon Forbidden West, there are usually two different ways that parts will be usable for resource retreival. Either players need to knock a part off before the machine dies, or it needs to remain intact. In both scenarios, the marked part will have a different requirement.

On a Bellowback, for example, leaving the webbing full of elemental fluid alone is the best bet. If the webbing remains intact during a fight, then a key resource can be collected. Marking the part is especially effective for this reason.

