How to master four-finger claw in PUBG mobile

One great thing about PUBG mobile is that it lets players fully customise their controls and sensitivity settings. Users have different preferences for layouts, with some playing with the thumb setup while others choose 3, 4 fingers and so on.

We will be looking at the 4-finger claw setup, and as the name suggests, players use four fingers, i.e., the index fingers and thumbs of both hands, which makes their reflexes faster.

The question now arises as to how players can master this setup. Becoming good at something requires a lot of effort and practice, so here is how you can master the 4-finger claw.

How to master the 4-finger claw in PUBG mobile

#1 Training

Nothing can be mastered in a single hour or day, as it takes time to learn new things. Initially, PUBG mobile players will have to get comfortable with the 4-finger claw and later on, play loads of TDMs to get good at it. Players can also use training mode to improve their aim and recoil control with the 4-finger claw.

Players can also practice the following aspects in training — shooting a still target while moving and practicing the same with a moving target. Players can also improve their sniping with this finger setup.

#2 Finding the best layout

Copying other players’ layout will never bear any fruit; players should adjust their 4-finger layout based on their comfort and preferences. Having said that, players can take the above layout as a base and modify accordingly.

#3 Being persistent with the settings

It takes a lot of time to adjust and become good at a particular sensitivity setting. Changing the same frequently will take you nowhere. Players should identify the settings they prefer and stick to them. Constantly chopping and changing is never advisable.

#4 Incorporate gyroscope

Players can use the gyroscope to control recoil in a much better way. It also has an advantage in that players can perform in-game movements without using thumbs or fingers. It is, however, quite hard to master gyroscope, and players have to invest a lot of time.

If you are not comfortable in switching directly to the 4-finger layout, you can practice with 3-finger for some time and then switch to the former when you are okay to do so.

Remember not to get bogged down, and that PUBG mobile players that are good at 4-finger claw have put in lots of hours training and playing with these settings to become good at the same.

