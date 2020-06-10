How to contact PUBG Mobile by email

This article explains how one can contact PUBG Mobile support using Email.

There are various other ways by which the players can contact the PUBG Mobile customer care.

How to contact customer support using Email

PUBG Mobile has a vast amount of users that are playing the game on a daily basis. The game constitutes a substantial chunk of the battle royale genre among all the platforms that the game is available on.

However, sometimes the players face significant problems with the game such as purchases and bans while at other times, players face other minor issues such as glitches and bugs. To resolve these problems, sometimes the players wish to contact the support of PUBG Mobile.

The FAQ section on the official PUBG Mobile site answers most of the general queries related to the game, but if it does not resolve the players can contact them via email.

Here is the way by which the players can contact the PUBG Mobile via Email

How to contact PUBG Mobile support via Email

The players can contact customer support via their official email address of customer support.

Email address:- PUBGMOBILE_CS@tencentgames.com

PUBG Mobile Helpcshift

Another way of contacting the PUBG Mobile support via mail is by going on the PUBG Corp support. Click here to visit the PUBG Mobile Helpshift.

The players have to click on the contact us button present on the top right corner and email them. However, the PUBG Corp support is only for the Korean and Japanese users.

Other ways of contacting the PUBG Mobile support

In-game support

This is one of the faster ways of communicating with customer support. The users have to open the settings tab and click on the customer service option.

To resolve the issues, they can have a conversation with the automated bot, and if the problems aren’t resolved, they can contact the customer support.

Discord Server

Discord Support

Players can also ask for help on the official discord server of PUBG Mobile.

The players can post their problems regarding the game in the pubgm-support chat present in the support category. The PUBG Mobile discord support staff is available most of the time to help the users.