Shotguns in PUBG Mobile: Ranking them from best to worst

Shotguns are some of the most underrated weapons in PUBG Mobile. These can be quite lethal if used properly.

This article ranks these shotguns from best to worst along with an outline of their respective features.

Best Shotgun in PUBG Mobile(Picture Courtesy; Rumblysuperset/YT)

There is a wide assortment of weapons available for players to use in PUBG Mobile. Among them, shotguns are very useful in close encounters and can knock opponents out quite easily during such skirmishes. Players usually underestimate shotguns, but they are quite lethal if you know how to use them properly

Shotguns ranked in descending order in PUBG Mobile

#1 S12K

It is the best shotgun available in PUBG Mobile. S12K is quite devastating in close-range combats courtesy its capability of taking down multiple enemies through a semi-automatic feature and a high fire rate damage. The weapon uses the 12-gauge ammo and has a magazine size of 5 that can be extended to 8.

#2 DBS

The next gun on this list is DBS. It is a double-barreled pump-action shotgun and can only be found in airdrops. DBS is a nine-pellet gun and has a base damage of 26. The weapon can fire a massive burst of bullets in a short duration. This gun uses a 12-gauge ammunition and has a magazine size of 14.

#3 S1897

S1897 has a base damage of 26 and comes with a decent magazine size of 5 shells. Thus, players do not need to actively reload the weapon during close combats. The biggest drawback of this gun is the long reload time which is quite frustrating. So if you have fired off all your shots, the time to switch weapons has arrived.

#4 S686

S686 can fire off two 12-gauge bullets very quickly and is an absolute beast in close-range battles. All you have to do is be accurate with your shots because the gun has a long reload time and only a two-bullet magazine. This makes it quite tough to use. The gun has a base damage of 2.

#5 Sawed-off

Sawed-off can be termed a mini S686. It is a dual-barrel shotgun with higher spread than S686 due to the shorter barrel. S686 is an exclusive shotgun that fits into the handgun slot. The range of this gun is far less than the others on this list, however.

It is also important to note that these shotguns carry enormous potential and can be best utilized when they fit a particular player's style of play. All the shotguns are quite deadly if used efficiently. The ranking of the guns in PUBG Mobile also depends on players' preference.

Also, weapon stats are not given out officially and these values are the nearest approximation of the actual scores.