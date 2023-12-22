How much did Epic Games buy Fall Guys for? Estimated Price, valuation, and more explored

Fall Guys from Mediatonic is a phenomenon that caught players off guard with its debut 3 years ago. With Epic Games currently presiding ownership of the game's IP, the party battle royale game has undergone many changes. Although it may be seeing a dip in popularity currently, its influence on the industry and its success is undeniable.

This will surely make many gamers wonder what led up to this point, with Epic Games' buyout of the developer being a highlight. As such, in light of the dwindling Fall Guys scene, let us speculate about some questions that fans may have, particularly the amount Epic Games may have spent purchasing the studio behind it.

Epic Games' buyout of Fall Guys may have an estimated cost of $400 million

Developed by British indie developer Mediatonic, Fall Guys came out of the blue in 2020. Inspired by TV shows such as Takeshi's Castle, this multiplayer game offers a distinct spin on the battle royale genre. Taking place across a series of obstacle runs, dozens of players compete in a race towards avoiding elimination.

Faced with distinct platforming, parkour, and other mini-game challenges, this title offers a fun competitive experience that remains accessible to casual gamers. In fact, it caught the gaming world by such a massive storm that it made $185 million in revenue on the PC platform within one month of its 2020 launch. This was followed by a dip into the $45 million range in the following year.

The same year, publisher Epic Games acquired Media Tonic Group, thus taking over the ownership of Mediatonic and the game franchises under it. Since the company and its subsidiary studio are home to over 300 employees, it is reasonable to assume that this buyout must have cost well over $300 million, perhaps closer to 400. This also factors in the revenue made by Fall Guys up to that point.

Assuming these numbers are close to the real amount, which remains undisclosed by Epic Games, this would be very impressive, especially since that puts it at a pricier range than Rocket League. The game has since seen many collaborations, including those with other popular franchises. Even if the future of the title remains uncertain, its level of popularity will likely never be met again.

Fall Guys is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms, with free entry barriers.