How much did Epic Games buy Rocket League for? Price, valuation, and more explored

Epic Games' Rocket League continues to be one of the most popular online multiplayer games out there. Developer Psyonix has a legacy behind it, starting with the hybrid sports title's debut in July 2015. Since then, the game has gone from being an underrated gem to a popular behemoth among players, even before the publisher bought out the studio.

But how did all this come to be? What price did Epic Games pay to secure the rights to one of the most iconic multiplatform online games in existence? Fans wondering about these questions will have them answered in this article as we ponder the buyout cost for Rocket League and see how the game has evolved.

Epic Games is estimated to have spent over $200 million on purchasing Rocket League

The actual amount is undisclosed, but it is very likely that Epic Games paid a massive sum to buy Rocket League and its developer in mid-2019. It is suggested that it cost Epic anywhere from USD 200-300 million. This makes sense since the game was very popular post-launch, and made about USD 110 million in revenue in just under a year, as reported by Forbes in June 2016.

So factoring in not just Psyonix's IPs, but also the entire studio itself with its 132 employees in 2019, this sum sounds reasonable with Epic Games taking over four years ago. The developer began its journey in 2000, subsequently releasing Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars in 2008. While the game was not a success commercially, it was the important predecessor to Rocket League.

The 2015 entry refined the formula to a tee, seeing a steady influx of players who marveled at the hybrid of a soccer and car game. This ensured a brand-new gameplay experience like never before, which also demanded skill from players to pull off stylish and impressive stunts and shots. Collaborations with labels such as Monstercat for its music further boosted the game's mainstream fame.

The title went free-to-play in 2020. According to a report from Level Infinite in March 2023, it had earned over USD 900 million in revenue since the acquisition. This was almost tenfold since the game's launch, and a far cry from the original USD 2 million development cost, as reported by The Wall Street Journal in December 2015.

With various competitive tourneys hosted around the world, the game has become an esports phenomenon, joining Epic Games' Hall of Fame as one of its most successful titles yet.

Rocket League is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.