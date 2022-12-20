How much money did YouTube star IShowSpeed approximately make in 2022?

Darren Watkins aka IShowSpeed, the popular YouTube sensation, had a wildly successful streaming career in 2022. Having been banned from Twitch a year ago, he has shifted to the red platform and recently crossed the 14.5 million subscriber mark.

IShowSpeed has gained popularity in football circles and is famous for his Cristiano Ronaldo obsession. He reached new heights during the FIFA World Cup, where he attended several matches.

His live streams from the various Qatari stadiums were watched by hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide, breaking his personal record. The Portugal vs Switzerland match broke his previous record with a whopping 320K+ concurrent viewers.

The amount of success the 17-year-old has reached over 2022 is astronomical, especially considering the amount of money he would have earned from all the content. Let's analyze how much money the teenager has made with the help of the YouTube numbers available to the public.

Tracing IShowSpeed's income through 2022

While Darren is primarily a streamer who does a variety of content on his channel, he also has other sources of income. The Ohio native has done quite well as a music artist with popular songs such as Sewey and World Cup. Both have millions of views on YouTube and Spotify.

However, it is safe to assume that his main source of income is his YouTube. As a streamer, analyzing his livestreams is not as reliable as looking at his video stats. Things such as channel memberships are notoriously hard to access; however, Playboard.co reports that IShowSpeed received a staggering $1.03 million in superchats and donations over his career on YouTube.

Monthly stream views (Image via Playboard.co)

That figure alone makes up a huge part of the streamer's revenue in 2022, having gone live five days a week as a regular schedule. His recent statistics as the World Cup fever engulfed the world were even more impressive. Playboard.co noted that over the last seven days he has earned almost $3K from superchats.

Coming to his video views, his channel recently crossed the one billion viewer mark and currently sits at 1,091,533,312 views at the time of writing. Social Blade estimates that his videos got approximately 117,745,044 views last month. Using current AdSense rates, that can mean a net revenue generation of anything between $45K to $470K.

Monthly video views and subscriber gains (Image via SocialBlade)

Extrapolating that number to 365 days gives an approximate yearly revenue from ads around $2-5 million, making IShowSpeed one of the most successful YouTubers in the industry. Mighty impressive for someone who's going to turn 18 next month.

On top of all his content generating him a couple of million dollars in 2022, he also has a merch line under the SpeedGang name, but nothing notable can be mentioned about sponsorships.

Despite being mired in several controversies over 2022, YouTube has recognized IShowSpeed's meteoric rise to popularity and success by awarding him the Breakout Streamer Award at this year's Streamys. He has cemented his place in the annals of YouTube streamers.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes