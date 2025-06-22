How to obtain the 97-rated EA FC 25 Dimitar Berbatov Shapeshifters Hero item

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Dimitar Berbatov Shapeshifters Hero item in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain a 94-rated version of the Bulgarian legend via SBC and upgrade him to 97-rated Overall through an EVO. The former Premier League striker has been position-changed to a centre-back as part of the latest promo.

This is similar to the previously released Emilio Butragueno Shapeshifters Icon item. Gamers could unlock a lower-rated version of the Spanish legend via SBC and then upgrade him to a 98-rated midfielder through a paid EVO. The EA FC 25 Dimitar Berbatov Shapeshifters Hero item is similar in nature but cheaper to obtain overall.

The EA FC 25 Dimitar Berbatov Shapeshifters Hero item is now available in Ultimate Team

The former Manchester United striker is widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted attackers in the history of the Premier League. The latest EA FC 25 Dimitar Berbatov Shapeshifters Hero explores the defensive side of his abilities by shifting him to the centre-back role. However, gamers can provide him with the CDM position as well.

The SBC (Image via EA Sports)

The 94-rated version is available via an SBC. These are the requirements of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Manchester United

Manchester United players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Task 2: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 3: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 35,000 EA FC Coins, and it provides a 94-rated centre-back item with two Playstyle+ traits and some impressive stats.

The EVO (Image via EA Sports)

However, this item can be made substantially better by using The Languid Bulgarian Genius EVO. This Evolution costs 200,000 FC Coins or 700 FC Points to be unlocked. There are five levels in total, each with separate upgrades and challenges. These are the challenges of each level that must be completed in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Win one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Win one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.

By completing all these tasks, gamers will unlock a 97-rated EA FC 25 Dimitar Berbatov Shapeshifters Hero item with the following stats:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 85

Passing: 94

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 96

Physicality: 97

This EA FC 25 Dimitar Berbatov Shapeshifters Hero item will also have the Tiki Taka+, Anticipate+, Jockey+, and First Touch+ PlayStyles, as well as the CDM position. This will make him an incredible and versatile player under the FC IQ system.

