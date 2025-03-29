How to obtain A Thousand Cuts Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, A Thousand Cuts Bow is one of Yasuke’s most powerful ranged weapons, offering a unique ability to knock down enemies with precise shots. While stealth and the hidden blade are Naoe's mainstays, Yasuke's A Thousand Cuts Bow is also a standout weapon, as it can dispatch foes quickly and silently, acting as a game-changer in both stealth and open combat.

Ad

In contrast to regular bows, this Legendary one is locked behind a seasonal side mission, so you will have to wait patiently if you are planning on acquiring it. Read on to learn to acquire the legendary bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Locating A Thousand Cuts Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Location

Whereabouts of the legendary bow (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The legendary bow can only be obtained during Winter through the Winter Raiders quest board. This side quest involves tracking down a band of veteran warrior-turned-marauders who plunder villages during winter. Among them, Akumu — a skilled archer is your target for this weapon.

Ad

Trending

Take down Akumu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You'll be able to find Akumu in Kii Province, along the central Nakahechi Route. Her camp is on a small hill, and there are a few other raiders around her. As she is a ranged expert, you can expect her to stay at a distance and whittle you down with rapid shots. Upon defeating her, you'll receive A Thousand Cuts Bow as well as the Knock Down Shot Engraving.

Ad

Read more: All Lost Page locations of Kinkakuji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Using A Thousand Cuts Bow

A Thousand Cuts Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Similar to all other Legendary weapons, the bow has a special perk and an unused Engraving slot for personalization. What distinguishes A Thousand Cuts from other bows is the knockdown effect — striking an opponent in the legs will immediately knock him/her to the ground.

Ad

This mechanic provides you with several strategic avenues. You can use it to stun stronger enemies before finishing them off, manage crowds by knocking enemies over one by one, or open up an avenue to escape when overwhelmed. Whether using stealth or going all-out, this bow offers a substantial advantage, making it one of the top ranged weapons for Yasuke.

If you’re after this legendary bow, keep an eye out for the Winter Raiders quest during Winter and make sure to track down Akumu in Kii Province. Once you’ve got it, you’ll have one of the most versatile bows in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ad

Check out: Assassin’s Creed Shadows Review: A breath of fresh air, with the scent of the familiar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.