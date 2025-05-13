How to obtain the Blight Bomb Stabilizer in Revenge of the Savage Planet

The Blight Bomb Stabilizer is an important upgrade in Revenge of the Savage Planet. You’ll need it to melt the amber blocks that block your path, and it’s also required to fully repair the Javelin. To unlock it, you have to take down a special creature called the Alpha Sluggator.

Here’s a guide on how to get the Blight Bomb Stabilizer step by step.

Revenge of the Savage Planet: Blight Bomb Stabilizer location and how to unlock it

Head to Savannah Lake on Quasadron IX

When you land on Quasadron IX, you’ll be exploring a large open space known as Savannah Lake. It’s part of the final mission path and has a lot of open terrain. Once you're there, a new mission will appear called The Lower PH The Better. This side mission is where you’ll unlock the Blight Bomb Stabilizer.

Follow the mission marker and move through the area. You’ll run into a group of enemies called Sluggators. These creatures have long tongues that can pull you toward them, so don’t get too close. Just keep shooting them until the area is clear.

Find the Alpha Sluggator

Break in to reach the boss (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Crispyleeks)

After dealing with the regular Sluggators, look around for a cracked hole in the ground. Use your Stomp Boost to break through the cracked surface and drop down to the lower level.

Here, you’ll find the Alpha Sluggator along with a few Sluggators. Take them down first. While the Alpha is a stronger version of the other Sluggators, it has a weak point on top of its head.

Duel with the boss (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Crispyleeks)

Try to hit that spot whenever it lowers itself or when you get a chance to jump above it. It will also spit out bile during the fight, so stay alert and don’t stand still for too long.

Keep attacking the weak spot to stagger it. Once it’s stunned, trap it with Proton Whip to complete the encounter.

Print the Blight Bomb Stabilizer

After capturing the Alpha Sluggator in Revenge of the Savage Planet, head back to your base and research the creature. This will unlock the Blight Bomb Stabilizer in the printer menu. Before you can craft it, make sure you’ve collected the following materials:

Aluminium: 425

425 Carbon: 550

550 Silicon: 375

Once you have all three, go to the printer and create the Blight Bomb Stabilizer.

