In Cash Cleaner Simulator, collecting scattered parts and solving environmental puzzles is all part of the hustle. However, if you are having trouble tracking down the Corrugated Pipe, you're not the only one. Many players face this challenge, as this sneaky item is hidden away in an awkward location.

This guide walks you through how to obtain the Corrugated Pipe in Cash Cleaner Simulator.

How to find the Corrugated Pipe in Cash Cleaner Simulator

The Corrugated Pipe is hidden high above the vault shelves in Cash Cleaner Simulator (Image via Forklift Interactive, Digital Pajamas // YouTube/@QuadThumb Gaming)

1) Access the vault area

To start, you won’t be able to access the pipe until the vault area is unlocked. This only happens after the safe drops and opens up the vault or storage room. Once inside, you’ll notice new shelving units and platforms that can move. This is where things get interesting.

2) Scan with your UV flashlight

Before heading in, grab your UV flashlight. Once inside the vault, use it to scan the surroundings. You’ll spot faint purple arrows painted across the walls and floor. These markings are your trail — follow them until they lead you near a tall metal shelf with an interactive platform.

3) Use the metal shelves

Those metal shelves aren’t just for show. You can climb onto one and use a nearby lever to lift yourself. Ride the platform up, and you’ll find the Corrugated Pipe sitting on one of the upper shelves, right where the UV trail ends.

4) The piggy bank launch system

After picking it up, return to the piggy bank launch system. Walk up to it and press E to slot in the pipe. Doing this completes that section of the objective and pushes you closer to launching your cash stash and hitting the big numbers.

The Corrugated Pipe can be easy to miss if you’re not looking up or don’t spot the UV arrows. However, once you know where to go and how to use the platforms, it’s a quick grab.

Also read: 7 beginner tips to get started with Cash Cleaner Simulator

