How to obtain the Dragon's Roar Light Armor in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows has been out for almost a month, and players have spent their time exploring Feudal Japan while unlocking various armors for Naoe and Yasuke. While many armor sets are available in the game's open world, others can be purchased separately using Helix Credits or acquired by purchasing a higher edition of Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ad

One such armor is the Dragon's Roar Light Armor, which is a part of the Digital Deluxe Edition that costs $89.99. This article will explain how to acquire this armor in the game.

Dragon's Roar Light Armor Stats in Assassin's Creed Shadows

This armor is exclusive to Naoe (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The Dragon's Roar Light Armor is only accessible to Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows. This light armor has a striking red sheen, highlighted by a dragon’s head pauldron on one side.

Ad

Trending

Her left shoulder and arm are covered in uroko designs, traditionally believed to attract good fortune, while her hakama displays a gold motif, which, combined with the pauldron, creates an illusion of a dragon coiled protectively around Naoe.

Type : Light Armor

: Light Armor Engraving : 3% Chance of instant assassination with Posture attacks.

: 3% Chance of instant assassination with Posture attacks. Stats: Health, Critical Damage, Vulnerable Damage, Tool Bleed Buildup

Ways to acquire the Dragon's Roar Light Armor in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Helix Credits cost real money (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda Gaming)

There are two ways to acquire the Dragon's Roar Light Armor in the game, and they both cost real-life money. Here are the two ways to get the armor:

Ad

1) Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe edition of Shadows will cost $89.99, and it includes the Sekiryu Dual Pack and Sekiryu Hideout Pack. Both contain plenty of in-game cosmetics, but our main focus is the Sekiryu Dual Pack, as it includes the Dragon's Roar Light Armor. To access the contents of this pack, players must first unlock the hideout, after which these cosmetics will be automatically added to their inventory.

2) Helix Credits

Ad

Helix Credits are a special type of currency in the game that can't be found in the open world but have to be purchased through microtransactions. The packs will be divided under the category of Sekiryu Bundle, which includes:

Dual Pack: 2300 Helix Credits

Naoe Pack: 1800 Helix Credits

Standalone: 900 Helix Credits

Players are free to choose whichever pack they desire, but if they want the Dragon's Roar Light Armor, then they need to purchase the Dual Pack from the in-game store, which will cost 2300 Helix Credits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Wadhwan A gamer trying to enlighten everyone with some gaming knowledge. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.