How to obtain the Dragon's Roar Light Armor in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows has been out for almost a month, and players have spent their time exploring Feudal Japan while unlocking various armors for Naoe and Yasuke. While many armor sets are available in the game's open world, others can be purchased separately using Helix Credits or acquired by purchasing a higher edition of Assassin's Creed Shadows.
One such armor is the Dragon's Roar Light Armor, which is a part of the Digital Deluxe Edition that costs $89.99. This article will explain how to acquire this armor in the game.
Dragon's Roar Light Armor Stats in Assassin's Creed Shadows
The Dragon's Roar Light Armor is only accessible to Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows. This light armor has a striking red sheen, highlighted by a dragon’s head pauldron on one side.
Her left shoulder and arm are covered in uroko designs, traditionally believed to attract good fortune, while her hakama displays a gold motif, which, combined with the pauldron, creates an illusion of a dragon coiled protectively around Naoe.
- Type: Light Armor
- Engraving: 3% Chance of instant assassination with Posture attacks.
- Stats: Health, Critical Damage, Vulnerable Damage, Tool Bleed Buildup
Ways to acquire the Dragon's Roar Light Armor in Assassin's Creed Shadows
There are two ways to acquire the Dragon's Roar Light Armor in the game, and they both cost real-life money. Here are the two ways to get the armor:
1) Digital Deluxe Edition
The Digital Deluxe edition of Shadows will cost $89.99, and it includes the Sekiryu Dual Pack and Sekiryu Hideout Pack. Both contain plenty of in-game cosmetics, but our main focus is the Sekiryu Dual Pack, as it includes the Dragon's Roar Light Armor. To access the contents of this pack, players must first unlock the hideout, after which these cosmetics will be automatically added to their inventory.
2) Helix Credits
Helix Credits are a special type of currency in the game that can't be found in the open world but have to be purchased through microtransactions. The packs will be divided under the category of Sekiryu Bundle, which includes:
- Dual Pack: 2300 Helix Credits
- Naoe Pack: 1800 Helix Credits
- Standalone: 900 Helix Credits
Players are free to choose whichever pack they desire, but if they want the Dragon's Roar Light Armor, then they need to purchase the Dual Pack from the in-game store, which will cost 2300 Helix Credits.
