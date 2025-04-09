How to obtain the Dragon's Wrath Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, the Dragon's Wrath Bow gives Yasuke a brutal edge from a distance, turning each of his shots into instant, silent takedowns. This weapon skips the charging animation, giving fully powered arrows with every pull of the string. For players who favor stealth and precision, this is the kind of gear you’ll want in your hands early.

Here’s how you can obtain this legendary weapon in AC Shadows.

Location and how to find the Dragon's Wrath Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Dragon's Wrath Bow's whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Dragon's Wrath Bow is tied to the Kurai Eikyou assassination questline, but you don’t need to formally pick up the quest to snag the weapon. Just go straight for the target: the Tsutsui Agent.

You’ll find him inside Koriyama Castle, more specifically tucked into the Retainer’s Quarters. The castle sits between Nara Heartland and Katsuragi, in the Yamato Province. Once you get close to the area, go north of the main castle structure to locate the Retainer’s Quarters. There’s no need to fight your way in loudly — the place is crawling with Samurai, so it’s better to sneak through.

Bushes around the zone give you solid cover, so take your time, mark the guard patterns, and move in when you’ve got the opening. Go for the Stealth takedown, then head inside.

Taking down the Tsutsui Agent

Once you’re in, the Tsutsui Agent himself won’t go down easily — he’s packing a Teppo, deadly at range. But inside the tight space of the quarters, he’s at a disadvantage.

Defeating him earns you the Dragon’s Wrath Bow. You’ll also find a letter inside — read it to keep progressing the quest chain if you want to continue the Kurai Eikyou storyline.

Why does this Bow stand out

The legendary weapon's info (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

What makes Dragon’s Wrath special is its instant arrow charge perk. Usually, bows require holding the draw to get maximum power, but not with this one. Every arrow you shoot is automatically charged, meaning every shot lands hard, fast, and without delay. It cuts out the wait time completely, letting you chain kills or keep mobile without having to pause.

Dragon's Wrath Bow stats at Level 60

Weapon DPS : 3947

: 3947 Posture / Headshot DPS : 12188

: 12188 Ability DPS: 21052

The bow works great alongside the Master Archer Armor Set if you’re building Yasuke around stealth ranged combat.

