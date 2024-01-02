How to obtain Feather Coral and Lily Coral in Dave the Diver

Feather Coral and Lily Coral are key items you will need in Into the Sea, which is Chapter 2 of Dave the Diver, to progress further into the game's narrative. You will be tasked to hunt for these objects during the “Speak with the Sea People” mission when Suwan asks you to help the daughter of the Sea People village chief, Ramo, with her medical condition.

Suwan says that he would have gone out to search for the Corals himself. However, as he needs to guard Ramo, he will instead look to you to get it for him.

Getting the Feather Coral and Lily Coral is easier said than done, so today’s Dave the Diver guide will go over some of the things that you need to do in order to get your hands on the quest items.

Where to find the Feather Coral and Lily Coral in Dave the Diver?

Use UV Light to scatter tunnel worms (Image via MINTROCKET)

You will need to go on a small expedition if you are searching for the Feather Coral and Lily Coral in Dave the Diver. Both items are located about 150-200 meters below the sea, and to reach them, you must pass through some tunnel worms that are blocking your way.

Hence, once you accept the quest, you will need to:

Head out of the vace, then head left till you come across a tunnel. Make your way inside it, and you will find some tunnel worms blocking your way. To make your way past them, you will need to use your UV Flashlight. Just shin it on the worms, and they will clear out.

Once you have the way secured, you will need to keep moving through the tunnel till you come to a yellow exclamation quest sign. Swim to it, and on the way, you will find the Feather Coral. So interact with it to pick it up.

Once you have obtained it, approach the exclamation mark by swimming downwards. Upon reaching it, interact with it to get the Lily Coral.

Look for the Yellow Exclamation mark (Image via MINTROCKET)

Now that you have both the items, you will need to make your way back to the surface and head to Bancho Sushi. After talking to Bancho, he will make the Coral edible by turning it into a Porridge. Giving this to Ramo will complete the quest and heal her medical condition.