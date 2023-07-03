How to easily upgrade your Harpoon Gun in Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver is growing to be a bit of a cult classic as it has become one of the most popular games on Steam recently. In the title, you play the role of a sushi restaurant owner who aims to delight their customers by letting them taste some of the best catches of the day. While you can choose to buy fish from the mart, you can even decide to dive into the deep yourself and hunt sea creatures on your own in Dave the Diver.

There are a variety of weapons that you will be able to use to catch fish in the sea, however, one of the most reliable tools in your arsenals will be the Harpoon, which you get quite early on.

However, to be able to make the sea creature-catching process easier in the game, you will be required to upgrade your weapons. But there has been a fair bit of confusion as to how one can go about upgrading their tools in the game, especially the Harpoon.

Hence, today’s Dave the Diver guide will go over some of the things that you will need to do in order to upgrade your Harpoon Gun in the game.

Upgrading the Harpoon in Dave the Diver

As you progress through the narrative, you will encounter fish that you will not be able to catch with the regular Harpoon Gun. Hence to be able to upgrade the weapon, there are two things that you need to do:

1) Upgrading the weapon in the iDiver app

For this method, you will be required to make use of the smartphone icon in the game. Find it in the lower-left corner, and then select the Harpoon from there.

The iDiver app will then allow you to upgrade the weapon by increasing its Damage, which will let you have an easier time hunting armored fish.

Some of the initial upgrades to the Harpoon will be significantly cheaper. However, as you progress further in the game, the upgrade cost for the Harpoon Gun will go up exponentially.

However, do keep in mind that to be able to upgrade the gun you will need to enhance some of your other attributes, including Diving Suit and Air Tank.

2) Finding Harpoon parts through exploration

As you explore the sea bed in Dave the Diver, you will be able to obtain new parts for the Harpoon Gun inside containers. These storage places will have new weapons as well as upgraded components for the said item.

You will then be able to attach it to your weapon to make them more powerful. Additionally, you will be able to obtain new Harpoon Tips as well, including Poison and Lightning tips, which will help make many hunts significantly easier.

Special sea creatures will need specific weapons in Dave the Diver

As you make your way through the narrative, just a Harpoon Gun is not going to help you to catch some of the special fish in the sea. There are several weapons that you will be able to get your hands on like the Sticky Bomb Gun, Red Sniper Rifle, and the Triple Axel which will help you hunt specific fish.

The Shark Harpoon is also another important weapon you will be able to obtain in Dave the Diver, which will allow you to hunt Sharks with ease.

