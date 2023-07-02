How to sell items in Dave the Diver

Dave The Diver is an indie game that came out of left field to blow gamers away. This cute exploration/simulation title packs a surprising level of depth that its pixel exterior may otherwise not suggest. As the titular Dave, you will dive into a vast ocean to collect various marine life. This harvest will then be brought ashore to be utilized for running a sushi restaurant.

To do so, players will sell their haul at this establishment to be turned into delicious chow. In return, they will obtain money that can be spent on upgrades. But how can players sell items in the first place?

How to sell fish and other items in Dave The Diver?

To sell organic items like fish, visit the restaurant Bancho Sushi in Dave the Diver. This is where you will involve yourself in managing the restaurant, from setting up its menu to catering to VIP guests. Overall, your goal is to ensure the business runs smoothly. In this pursuit, you'll realize the establishment needs a steady supply of goods to keep customers coming.

RoryPlays (She/Her) @RoryPlays_



Making sushi and catching all the fish! Let’s play,



It’s oFISHally Dave the Diver day!Making sushi and catching all the fish! Let’s play, @DaveDiverGame It’s oFISHally Dave the Diver day! 🐠 Making sushi and catching all the fish! Let’s play, @DaveDiverGamehttps://t.co/SqEC4V4a2z

Simply open the Ingredients menu when you're at the restaurant to bring up a list of everything possessed by Dave. This menu is split into four categories: All, Seafood, Seasoning, Plants, and Recipe. Highlight what you want to sell, and you should see a Sell prompt at the description screen's bottom on the right. Then, choose the number of the item you want to get rid of if you have more than one of it.

Note that each resource has a different selling value in Dave the Diver. As should be obvious, rarer fish are worth much more compared to common ones. So you should be strategic in terms of inventory management too. Do not worry about space, as items can be stacked. Then there are the second type of things that can be sold.

Treasures can be sold at Cobra's shop (Image via MINTROCKET/YouTube: Raptor)

Throughout the adventure, you will also find raw materials, like rocks, seaweed, and useless fish parts. These can be sold at Cobra's Premium Shop. This is a vendor on the boat you dive from. On it, you can purchase various upgrades for your diving equipment and also sell items. Simply click the Sell tab and select what you want to trade in.

Do note that this shop is not available from the get-go. Rather, you must complete the mission called Where the Current Flows. Once that is done, skip to the next day to see the vendor on that boat. That is all you need to know about selling items in Dave the Diver.

What is Dave the Diver about?

DAVE THE DIVER @DaveDiverGame The big reveal is here! Check out the official Dave the Diver trailer and get ready to plunge into a world of adventure on June 28th. 🤿 The big reveal is here! Check out the official Dave the Diver trailer and get ready to plunge into a world of adventure on June 28th. 🤿 https://t.co/UkXiXmfGrb

There are multiple facets to Dave the Diver. The key attraction is obviously underwater exploration in the Blue Hole. Players will encounter various types of fauna here, from harmless tuna to dangerous sharks. The deeper they dive, the stranger and more perilous this title's gameplay gets. Players must also watch Dave's oxygen meter and get him to safety before it runs out.

Various tools like a knife and harpoon can be used for fishing. Also, players can enhance most gear to get more efficient at hunting. All caught fish can be invested in the sushi restaurant, but there's more.

In this title, you'll be able to engage in on-land farming for non-aquatic ingredients, snapping pictures of marine life, mini-games, and additional activities. This content is sure to keep players occupied for hours on end.

Dave the Diver was released on June 28, 2023, for the PC platform exclusively.

