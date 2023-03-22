5 PC games that can be beaten in a single sitting

Hundreds of PC games are released each year and the gameplay time of each depends mostly on its genre. While several titles take over 50 hours to complete, other games can be finished in a single sitting.

Short-duration games have a few perks from the perspective of the developers and players. It is comparatively easier to frame a good story without many complications in these types of games.

This article looks at five PC games that do not require more than one session to complete.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Five PC games that are few hours long and can be completed in single sitting

1) Firewatch

Firewatch is an indie action-adventure PC game developed by Campo Santo. It follows the story of a Fire Lookout, Henry, who faces a series of strange events a few days after his first day on the job along with his supervisor Delilah.

The game received praise from fans upon its release and bagged some notable awards thanks to its short but intriguing storyline. The game requires approximately four hours to beat.

2) Little Nightmares 2

Developed by Tarsier Studios, Little Nightmares 2 is a puzzle platformer indie horror game and a direct sequel to the original, Little Nightmares. The game has a few additions compared to the previous title and features mechanics to fight back against the hostile environment during certain scenarios.

Players will generally require about 3.5 hours to complete the game. However, achievement hunters and explorers may require an additional hour of gameplay time.

3) Limbo

Limbo is an indie action puzzle game developed by Playdead, featuring dull greyscale graphics adding to its eerie environment. The world is hostile and filled with traps. The game features checkpoints in certain areas that players can use to continue through after they are killed.

Limbo is a short game and is only around an hour long if the player manages to pass through every trap and avoid death. However, it may last up to 3.5 hours during normal gameplay after passing through all obstacles.

4) Gris

Released in 2018, Gris is an indie puzzle PC game by Nomada Studios that combines a set of artworks in the form of emotions to form the game. It does not really include a storyline but leaves players to understand and feel the course of the game according to their imagination.

The game does not feature deaths and is divided into five chapters. When a level is completed, a set of colors fills the dull background until the whole world is colored during the final cutscene. Players will generally not require more than three hours to solve every puzzle and complete the game. However, achievement hunters may require an additional hour to finish it.

5) Bright Memory: Infinite

Bright Memory Infinite is the PC game sequel to the original Bright Memory game and has been developed by a single person under the name of FYQD Personal Studio. The game was distributed for free to the owners of the previous title and only features a gameplay time of two hours, which means it can be finished in a single sitting.

The game combines gunfights, sword fights, and a set of abilities to challenge powerful enemies. During its release, players were impressed by its immersive graphics, difficulties, and near-perfect combat system.

