Where is Marlin in Dave the Diver?

Dave the Diver might look like a simple underwater exploration game on paper, but it's much more than that. For instance, this title features a robust cooking mini-game. Collecting rare resources and cooking them is easily one of the most addictive features in this game and one that can easily keep you engaged for hours.

However, before you can start turning rare resources you obtained through your underwater expeditions into delightful and tasty dishes, you will need to find Marlin.

The game also features a restaurant managing aspect. Managing the restaurant can be quite hectic, especially when you come face-to-face with a plethora of guests and their requests. Some recipes that you can cook to please them require rare resources., one of which is Marlin.

How to find Marlin in Dave the Diver

As a roguelike game, Dave the Diver shuffles the locations of resources — the fishes you can find in this title — for every other fresh playthrough. Despite that, some rare fish and resources stay in the same places across different runs, making them a tad bit easier to collect.

Fortunately, Marlin is one such entity that keeps its location the same across all playthroughs. However, that does not mean it's any easier to catch one of them. You will still need to put in plenty of research into the art of capturing rare fish before you can get your hands on one.

You can find Marlin usually between 20m and 50m depth, which should not be that hard to reach as long as you have proper diving equipment. Once you collect these fish, you can head straight to your restaurant to cook and use them in recipes.

If you don't want to employ Marlin for this purpose, you can choose to sell them. However, it's not recommended to sell your acquisitions unless you're really strapped for credits to get new weapons and equipment. A big reason for this is catching this fish isn't easy.

Capturing this water dweller is quite a daunting task, especially due to the game's roguelike nature. Every new playthrough adds other random fishes within the vicinity of Marlin, making it tough to distinguish between different creatures.

To make it a tad bit easier to catch fishes in Dave the Diver, it is recommended to upgrade your Harpoon Gun.

Dave the Diver is now available on Windows PC via Steam, where it's at a 10% discount because of the ongoing Steam Summer Sale.

Poll : 0 votes