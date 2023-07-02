5 beginner tips for Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver was released on June 28, 2023, by Mintrocket. The game features its protagonist Dave, an overweight diver, attempting to catch fish and operate a sushi restaurant named Bando Sushi. Dave the Diver mixes adventure and management beautifully, as you must constantly be on your toes running a food business while fishing and escaping the dangers of the depths.

Newer players may find the initial stages of Dave the Diver to be somewhat confusing. But with proper knowledge and the ability to handle each task efficiently, one can quickly accustom to the game. This article lists five important tips for beginners playing Dave the Diver.

Five tips to help new players get comfortable with Dave the Diver

1) Upgrade your diving equipment

Dave the Diver equips the titular character with a diving suit, oxygen tank, and cargo box to store various collectibles hidden in the waters. However, you will not be able to progress further in the Blue Hole with Dave as the situation becomes dangerous the deeper you go.

You will also spend less time with poorly leveled equipment. This makes upgrading your diving kit important when you are a few hours into the game. Utilize the profits generated from your restaurant to evenly upgrade your gear. This will help you find better fish and more treasure.

2) Keep yourself updated with Dave's trusty phone

In Dave the Diver, you can access Dave's smartphone to keep tabs on various things. You have a contact list through which you learn new tips and tricks by completing certain tasks. These are highly useful for managing your restaurant and understanding the game's nautical life.

Your phone also serves as a means of upgrading your equipment. You can also browse through various apps to find pictures of contacts, making Dave's phone an integral part of the game.

3) Master the art of pouring green tea

Green tea is a common beverage served in the Bancho Sushi in Dave the Diver. However, getting the perfect pour and keeping your customers happy is one of the best ways to generate coins quickly. Aim for a perfect pour on the green tea served to maximize your profits.

With higher profits comes more money to upgrade Dave's diving kit. It also leaves a positive impression on the customers. They will likely leave a good review and make them inclined to revisit Bancho Sushi.

4) Showcase a diverse menu to attract more customers

A menu where customers have various options to choose from is always better than a rigid one where they are left with little to no choice. The same applies to Dave the Diver, as a flexible and exotic menu in the Bancho Sushi makes for a better day for the customers and the restaurant's revenue.

Including rarer and more diverse fish will make it easier for customers to pick the dish of their choice. It also makes them more likely to visit Bancho Sushi in the future, further boosting the restaurant's profits.

5) Do not venture too deep into the Blue Hole

The Blue Hole is a vibrant and lively space. It is also a dangerous area to traverse for a long period of time without the right equipment. This is where newer players may make the mistake of exploring a little too much and going too deep, exposing them to various dangers, such as sharks.

Thus, you should complete tasks to progress gradually in the Blue Hole. With a steady improvement of your equipment and a better knowledge of your surroundings, venturing into the depths of the Blue Hole will become simpler in this indie game.

