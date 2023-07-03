How to switch on auto supply in Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver has you playing the role of a Deep Sea Diver during the day and a sushi restaurant owner at night. This eccentric game has a unique concept, and its wholesome protagonist and incredibly fun gameplay have captured the hearts of many players. If you've already started playing Dave the Diver, then you must have heard Bancho, the sushi chef, telling you to turn on the auto supply feature. Unfortunately, the game doesn't reveal what the feature does or how to turn it on.

This article will tell you all about the auto supply feature in Dave the Diver and how you can turn it on.

How to turn on the auto supply feature in Dave the Diver

Press space to confirm auto supply (Image via Mintrocket)

Turning on auto supply is a very simple process, even if the game doesn't tell you much about it. All you need to do to turn on auto supply is to follow the steps given below :

Firstly, set up the menu for the night depending on the amount of fish caught.

Only pick one serving of each dish at this point.

Now click on a dish and select the drop-down menu.

Select the auto supply button.

Press space to confirm.

Repeat this process for all dishes on the menu

What is auto supply in Dave the Diver?

Turn on auto supply to make your restaurant experience much easier (Image via Mintrocket)

Auto supply is a very handy feature in the game that can save you loads of time and fish. Although the game doesn't do a great job of explaining it, turning on auto supply is a must for all sushi restaurant owners out there.

If this feature isn't turned on, you'll have to select the exact amount of fish you want to prep for the night. If you select 10 and only eight fish are sold, the remaining two fish will be discarded. However, if you have auto supply on and all the servings are set to one, then only dishes that have been ordered will be made. This doesn't take up any extra time, and no ingredients are wasted in the process.

Both veterans and newbies will benefit from turning on the auto supply feature. Beginners will also benefit from reading some tips to improve their fishing or restaurant management skills in the game.

Dave the Diver does a great job of combining aspects of an adventure game with those of a restaurant sim. The game is now discounted by 10% as part of the Steam Summer Sale.

