Best co-op multiplayer game deals at Steam Summer Sale 2023

With multiplayer gaming being ever so popular, the co-op sub-genre has also seen a much-deserved boost, with many titles including it these days. Co-op, or co-operative mode for short, is a feature allowing gamers to play a game alongside their friends. Various genres boast this feature, including survival games, first-person shooters, platformers, and even RPGs.

With so many varied experiences to discover, it can be confusing to decide where to begin. This is especially true with the ongoing Steam Summer Sale. The sale has many games on discount, including some with a heavy focus on co-op.

Five great co-op games to check out during the Steam Summer Sale 2023

1) Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (93% off)

Original price: $229.48

Discounted price: $14.95

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is a classic pick for co-op game veterans. It includes the following games from Gearbox's beloved FPS/RPG franchise:

Borderlands 2

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel!

2012's Borderlands 2 is regarded as one of the best looter shooters ever made. The 2014 side-entry received a relatively lukewarm response but is still a decent romp to shoot through. In both games, control up to four Vault Hunters on an adventure to discover the mysterious Vault.

With its exciting weapon types, creative build possibilities, and engaging humor, players who never tried this series should do so, especially after such a high discount on offer. Additionally, it features all DLC content, making it a must-buy.

2) It Takes Two (60% off)

Original price: $39.99

Discounted price: $15.99

Hazelight Studios' 2020 co-op exclusive game It Takes Two might be their best work yet. As a divorced couple, Cody and May find themselves turned into dolls. They must work together and find their way to their distraught daughter while learning to overcome their problems.

This third-person action-adventure can only be played in co-op, as each player controls one protagonist. Together, they must navigate through immensely varied and challenging set pieces that offer a mix of platforming, action, and puzzle-solving.

Players looking for a custom-tailored game to make two players work together to progress should look no further.

3) Deep Rock Galactic (67% off)

Original price: $29.99

Discounted price: $9.89

Pick up your gear and head below the depths to fight alien anthropods in Deep Rock Galactic. This FPS one-to-four-person co-op game puts players in control of space-faring dwarves who must secure resources from underground areas teeming with threats.

The depths feature procedurally generated areas, so players must bring appropriate tools to help with navigation. When the critters attack, rain down hell upon them using unique weapons. Work together to survive, gather resources, and escape to the surface in a race against time.

Deep Rock Galactic is often on sale at this discount price, but that's no reason not to pick it up, especially with new updates.

4) Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (60% off)

Original price: $44.99

Discounted price: $16.99

The only traditional RPG entry on this list, Divinity Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition, is a one-of-a-kind title. Not only because it features a highly dynamic turn-based combat system that demands skill and patience but also because of its inclusion of four-player co-op elements. Occurring in the magical world of Rivellon, the Voidwoken have arrived to create chaos.

To defeat this evil, players must ascend to divinity to purge them. However, the path to godhood is riddled with challenges and strife, as only one can become the next Divine. There is an immense depth to its combat and narrative. Players have many ways to tackle scenarios, from talking to foes to manipulating the environment.

With choices drastically affecting the story and build variety promoting genius tactics, Larian Studios' 2017 masterpiece should not be missed.

5) Sons of the Forest (20% off)

Original price: $29.99

Discounted price: $23.99

The surprise successor to 2016's The Forest is an evolution of the survival genre. After crashlanding onto an island with fellow soldier Kelvin, the duo must work together to unravel the island's mysteries in this second part of the series. Although Kelvin is a completely AI-controlled partner, relatively advanced at that, he is not a human replacement.

That is why a full-fledged co-op mode for up to four players is included in Sons of the Forest. Players must cooperate and collaborate to survive. Dangers include hostile mutants, fauna, harsh seasons, and other environmental threats. Crafting is a fundamental component of progressing in the game. Thus, players must explore the meadows and caves to see what they can dig up.

Steam Summer Sale is expected to last until July 13, 2023.

