Sons of the Forest Patch 04 official notes: AI improvements, audio fixes, new features, bug fixes, and more

Sons of the Forest patch 04 is now live, and it has brought multiple major improvements, as well as balancing changes. Players will now be able to take advantage of new features, such as Action Cam. Furthermore, they will now be able to name the save game files. This update's highlights are various audio fixes as well as the addition of the Demon Boss attack intro and music.

Additionally, the bug where players could not dismantle logs from the wall — and also the floating beam glitch — has been fixed. This article will cover the main highlights of the update, while the detailed patch notes can be found on Sons of the Forest's official website.

Official patch notes for Sons of the Forest patch 04

Features

Added new ‘Action Cam’ item and first found footage tape

Added new point of interest discovery laptops

Added ability to name save games

Added kick and ban popup messages when kicked or banned from a game

Improvements

Kelvin can now carry 2 logs at a time!

Brighter night vision goggles

Added snow impact effects to snow crash cutscene

Longer Timmy fighting demon boss intro animation

High sentiment Virginia should now visit player more often

Added more spots in villages for cannibals to stand watch or sit around

Muddies are now more likely to flee when scared

Cannibals now sometimes look at each other when not fighting

Cannibals have new animation variations for running and lunging attacks making them more evasive in combat

Cannibal creepy and leaf armor will now be visually broken and knocked off when hit

Female cannibals will sometimes drink blood from village troughs or from dead animals, cheer for other family members and occasionally dance to radio music

Male cannibal will now sometimes bash dead bodies of enemies

Skinned small animals now will have skinned visuals. Specifically the rabbit, squirrel, eagle, duck, seagull, land turtle

Low-health Deer and Moose will sometimes lie down and rest

Add a wetness amount per character that increases when submerged in water or cleaning in water, and reduces over time when not

Dead bodies now get washed (blood/dirt) in water

Increased Deer bleeding and increased damage caused by hitting front body

Bird flight speed increased by a small percentage

Torn silver jacket added to end mutant

Added some ducks on the golf course

Added north arrow guide to minimap

Ballistic impact effects from other players will now be visible in multiplayer

Armor is now dropped if the player does not have available space for it if it's cycled off being worn

Grenades and bombs will now play a water explosion effect when thrown in water

Dead cultists clothing is now bloody

Added more flower wreaths on some dead cultists

Added new binder prop to security rooms

Improved some of the lighting in bunker residential

Improved armor rack LOD

Added binoculars, night vision goggles, wire, and lightbulbs to quick select slots

3D Printer readouts should update more accurately now

Fallen Log E scaled down to 65% size

Some fixes for open edges on cliff above golf course

New lake added to golf course

Kelvin can now finish building shelves

Setup LOD’s for logs in storage holders

GPS map updated to include all current ponds and lakes

Removed location pins from opening cutscene laptop screen

Fixes

‘I Dream of Sushi’ achievement is once again achievable

Fix for players game hanging when switching from empty slingshot to another ranged weapon that has swappable ammo

Player should no longer get into a bad state if they are spamming a weapon hotkey while opening a door with a keycard

Animal Hide and tech mesh will now be greyed out on the grab bag when interacting with an armor rack

Removed rebinding for back action

Fixed lone life jacket floating in sky

Fixed issue where option menu could be opened at the end of loading screen

Fixed some missing player disconnected notifications

Fix for not being able to drink from deep bodies of water

Crafted spears no longer fall through cave floors

When a storage structure is destroyed and stored pickups are spawned, it is now spread over multiple frames to ease the performance overhead and create less frame stutter

Fixed issue where the left side UI notifications would stop showing up after the player has died

Trying to equip your left hand item light is now blocked when the player is in another action

Fix for collider not being enabled on dynamic pickups sometimes

Fix for pause menu continuing to add force to players on ziplines

Fixed some initialization issues causing DLSS to not be enabled by default / after reset settings

Added harsh slope limitation to block riding knight V up steep slopes

Added localization credit names and fixed font for fallback characters

Fix for player crouching while riding Knight V

Fixed being able to dismember dead cannibal without destroying armor on the limb first

Fixed big hut destruction sometimes leaving a floating corpse and standing walls with no collision

Fix for the quick select bag getting stuck in the players hands or getting stuck in a bad state if it is triggered at the exact same time as the player begins swimming

Fixed Kelvin carry radio position

Fix for clients in multiplayer sometimes seeing muddy cannibal hit reacts have standing glitch frames

Fixed muddy cannibal leaf piles sometimes not showing for multiplayer clients

Fixed multiplayer clients not seeing Kelvin carried arrows properly

Fixed multiplayer clients sometimes doing first note long animation on first interact with Kelvin

Fixed a case where clients could see and interact with a "ghost" Kelvin not at his real position

Some fixes for Virginia washing in waterfall, and will now occur at more waterfalls around the map

Virginias GPS will now retain the assigned icon when given to her

Fix for Virginia or Kelvin sometimes getting stuck in sitting animation

Fix thrown small rocks falling through ground when bouncing

Fixed silenced pistol shot being heard as regular shot by other players

Fixed case of player getting stuck in skinning action

Shovel attack will now slow down when low stamina

Fixed wrong ceiling panel in bunker entertainment

Fixed destroying defensive wall log with spike not using the right model for the spawned pickup, also solved the scaling issue

Fixed cutting defensive wall spike not working in some cases

Fixed scaling of destroyed rock reinforcement pickups

Fixed destroyed defensive wall spikes of quarter Logs not working properly

Destroying ramps a solar panel is on now spawns a pickup

Placed solar panels now have collision

Fixed a specific case where connecting Electric Wires would not work

Fixed bug causing incorrect count of light bulbs and solar panels received on pickup

Fixed case that allowed placing a Beam connecting two structures from unaligned grids, resulting in a degenerate stretched or compressed Beam

Fixed Lookout tower placement being blocked if there is a Defensive Wall underneath the overlook

Fixed One sided apex blocking placing Pillars on top of Ramps

Removed switch mode UI prompt that didn't do anything when placing a Defensive Wall Gate

Fixed an issue that would result in multiplayer clients unable to build anything or receive construction updates from the host

Fixed case where snow & wetness occlusion as well as solar panel initialization didn't work for tree structures

Fixed case where removing an electric wire didn't work properly and could prevent the underlying power grid system from splitting in two and behaving as expected

Fixed case where a leaning beam snap point would be invalid (arrow in red) when it should be allowed

Fixed issue when loading a save that could prevent other features such as placing ramps from functioning properly

Fixed a case where a free pillar in middle of a grounded beam grid would cause degenerate leaning beam placements

Fixed destroying solar panel support not cascading to the solar panel

Fixed issue where drinking while holding multiple log planks could result in broken animation state

Fixed case where non log items spawned by construction system would fall through the ground

Fixed destroyed log pickups ending up with oversized collision

Fixed destroyed non-log element pickups not matching physics with the visual in some cases

Fixed structure collapse applying delay between elements even if it doesn't spawn a pickup, resulting in weird behavior when destroying the fire wood stack for example

Fixed some issues with Beams leaned down slopes from Walls, which were incorrectly displaying the lift preview prompt and placing awkwardly

Fixed issue causing some missing Beam snap points after removing a pillar supporting a beam that is also supported by a Wall

Fixed multiplayer issue where players enter a broken state if killed while starting to climb a rope

Fixed multiplayer issue where placing a stick or rock path would wrongly show up for remote players while placing it, which could lead to game breaking issues

Fixed multiplayer issue with physics doors that could prevent clients from locking it if it was stuck open on host side

Fixed players able to remove chairs and benches from under seated AI or remote players

Fixed destroyed defensive walls built with non-full Logs reverting to unsharpened state

Fixed element collapse order for apex & one-sided apex, ensuring top elements break before lower ones

Fixed one-sided apex behaving oddly when hit with a repair tool

Fixed issue preventing placing a Beam from a Pillar to the top of a Leaning Beam if there is another Beam linked

Fixed case where Leaning Beams were not being repaired properly

Fixed issue with Beams supported by a low Ramp that would prevent removal of the Beam and add a degenerate Pillar placement

Fixed multiplayer issue where players could dismantle a Log from a Wall and add a Wall Beam simultaneously, resulting in a floating Beam

Audio

Fixed some sounds in multiplayer having a very low precision location

Fixed other players hearing double impact sounds from shovel and repair tool

Cannibal armor now has impact audio when hit

Pistol no longer doubles up on its reload audio

Tuned terrain and motor levels of Knight V

Fixed fade time on gunshots in opening crash sequence

Added gunshots to the Demon Boss sequence

Demon Boss attack audio and hurt audio for intro and added new music sting audio

Tuned waterfalls large and small, and water spots

For more such updates and patch notes related to Sons of the Forest, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes