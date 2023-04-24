5 games to play if you like Deep Rock Galactic

Regarding co-op shooters, Deep Rock Galactic is one of the best games out there. After spending a couple of years in early access, Ghost Ship Games' debut project made its way to PCs and consoles in 2020. Thanks to its unique gameplay mechanics and familiar team-driven design, it soon became a smash hit. While the game boasts a lot of replayability, it would not be unreasonable for players to seek more experiences like it. Thankfully, there are great picks out there in this regard.

These range from featuring isometric action to stealth elements. However, each of these games requires excellent communication to see it through.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

GTFO and 4 other similar games that Deep Rock Galactic fans are bound to enjoy

5) Payday 2

Initially released in 2013, Overkill Software's Payday 2 remains an underrated pick. Gather a team of like-minded partners-in-crime and pull off elaborate, multi-tiered heists in first-person in a 4-player co-op. Strategize the best way to infiltrate maps and complete objectives using an arsenal of tools and weapons.

While going guns-blazing is an option, the game punishes careless players with waves of SWAT forces. While this can make for an immense challenge, stealth is recommended since it offers more significant payouts and rewards. With the game being frequently updated on Steam, players may want to try it.

Payday 2 is available on PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, XB1, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

4) Helldivers

Originally released as a PlayStation exclusive, Helldivers is a challenging isometric co-op, twin-stick shooter. Taking place on Super Earth, the titular Helldivers must fend off hordes of alien threats to save the world. Although players can play solo, co-op makes things easier.

The Starship Trooper's-inspired game occurs across missions with varied objectives and a high level of challenge. From assorted firearms to different armors and perks, proper load-outs to face off against the evil menace is vital to surviving each scenario. Players can even summon giant mechs and turret-mounted vehicles to supplement their combat efforts.

Helldivers is available on PS3, PS4, PS Vita, and PC.

3) GTFO

By far the most hardcore entry on this list, developer 10 Chambers' GTFO captures the essence of co-op terror. Set in an underground facility beneath the Chicxulub crater, players are thrust into the boots of up to four prisoners to scavenge resources for an entity called The Warden. Except this place is teeming with mutated humanoids who will tear apart any careless wanderer. To make matters worse, much of the facility is also engulfed in darkness, demanding deliberate, mistake-free decisions, often in stealth.

Thankfully, players can pick between several load-outs to survive the grueling horrors that await them, like a bio-tracker that signifies enemy positions or a sentry turret. Featuring nail-bitingly challenging objectives, anything less than perfect cooperation can spell death for the team. To put it in simple terms, GTFO is a co-op FPS that is not for the faint-hearted.

The game is available on PC exclusively.

2) Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Another FPS entry featuring gruesome hordes to take down, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, is a spiritual successor to the Vermintide series. Both created by developer Fatshark, this 2022 spiritual successor brings much of what made the 2018 fantasy hack & slash a co-op classic. This time, players will explore the creepy industrial areas of the Hive City Tertium.

However, much has changed since the past offerings, as players can now pick between four classes instead of pre-set characters. Gunplay is also a feature and will be paramount to tackling the incoming hordes of Chaos. The addictive, crunchy, gory melee action also makes a return as swarms of enemies will attempt to overpower players. Be prepared to face monstrous boss enemies too, which will demand a lot of strategy and firepower to take them down.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide is available on PC only.

1) Left 4 Dead 2

What could earn the top spot other than the iconic Valve classic that remains a top choice for co-op fans today? Left 4 Dead 2 may be over a decade old, but its atmosphere and varied objectives make it a must-play. Touted as one of the best zombie games ever made, up to four players participate in carnage against the undead. The game's mantra is simple: shoot anything that shambles or lunges at you.

No convoluted RPG elements or leveling systems are to be found here. Taking place across different maps, players will need to complete various objectives to escape. All the while, multiple zombies will be hot on their tails, from traditional walkers to particular mutants like the Jockey and the terrifying Witch. Pick up the weapon of your choice and hole up with teammates to survive insurmountable odds.

While Left 4 Dead 2 is available on Xbox 360 as well, most of its thriving player base is on PC.

Poll : 0 votes