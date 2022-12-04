10 best co-op games of 2022, ranked

Co-op is one of the many sub-genres of video games that do not get much attention these days. These titles are often tailored to cooperative rather than competitive endeavors, a much-needed breath of fresh air in a scene dominated by online multiplayer/PvP games.

While 2022 has not been a particularly memorable year for gaming, there have been a few well-received releases, with a decent chunk being co-op titles. Hopefully, this is a sign that the industry is finally returning to the glory days of mainstream cooperative play involving friends and family.

With that in mind, here's a look at the best co-op games released in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking V Rising, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (DLC), and other great co-op games released in 2022 so far

10) Warhammer 40K: Darktide

A spiritual successor to the Vermintide series, Warhammer 40K: Darktide takes players to the broody sci-fi setting of Atoma Prime.

As a first-person hack & slash shooter, the game pits up to four players against unrelenting hordes of monsters. Unlike Vermintide 2, however, players are given the freedom of character customization, though specific classes are retained.

Those who fell in love with Vermintide 2's carnage will consider Darktide to be a no-brainer pickup, thanks to the varied enemy types and fun powers it offers.

Newcomers may be fatigued by Darktide's monotony of objective-driven set-pieces. However, they will still find an enjoyable co-op game that is all about chaos and gore.

9) Sniper Elite 5

Protagonist Karl Fairburne returns for more third-person stealth sniper action in Rebellion's iconic series.

Sniper Elite 5 is set in 1944's France. As players attempt to take down the secret Nazi project, Operation Kraken, they will once again explore sandbox environments ripe with opportunities to flex their sniping skills.

New traversal mechanics, larger environments, and dozens of patrolling soldiers waiting to be taken down make for varied gameplay sessions. When combined with co-op, the straightforward Sniper Elite 5 campaign turns into a fun game of friendly competition.

8) V Rising

Arguably the least popular entry on this list, V Rising is an MMO survival game from Stunlock Studios. Players must take on the role of a freshly resurrected vampire and complete challenges or quests to create their own grand castle. They have to battle varied foes and gather resources to progress further.

Given the somewhat grindy nature of the game, players can rely on co-op. From the flashy hack-and-slash combat against the dangerous denizens of the spooky forest to creating a majestic castle together, help is always appreciated.

7) Evil West

Released recently for console and PC, Flying Wild Hog's latest game combines the familiar Wild West setting with its own flavor of supernatural bloodsuckers.

Thanks to its brutal melee and ranged combat, Evil West is a wild ride from start to finish. The over-the-top action grants many ways to destroy baddies in a spectacular highlight rarely seen these days.

While the gameplay threatens to get repetitive, Evil West can be alleviated with a buddy on the side.

6) Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Techland's sequel to the acclaimed 2015 open-world zombie game was released in February 2022. Set in the brand-new setting of Villedor, Dying Light 2 sees players parkour through a bigger post-apocalyptic city than ever before.

The first-person melee combat is once again a highlight, with a greater focus on RPG mechanics. Those spooked by the terrors of the night can have up to three more people join in. Players can experience a choice-driven narrative and evade dangerous zombies through adrenaline-fueled parkour in co-op.

5) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The successor to the acclaimed Borderlands 2 DLC, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands brings the beloved Bunkers and Badasses fantasy setting to a new audience. With new features like multi-classing, dedicated melee gear, and an explorable overworld map, the game is also an homage to the table-top RPGs of the good old days.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has the familiar Borderlands 3-inspired FPS combat and the Diablo-esque color-tiered loot system that friends can choose to fight over in co-op.

4) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The biggest LEGO game to date, The Skywalker Saga is a celebration of all things Star Wars. Taking place across nine movies based on the popular sci-fi media franchise, players will return to familiar locales like Tatooine and Hoth.

While the title features the familiar LEGO stud-collecting and brick-bashing gameplay, it has also reworked a few things. With dozens of iconic Star Wars characters to use, one can expect to spend hours exploring each plastic nook and cranny.

Unfortunately, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has no online co-op. This means gamers can only play locally on the same system.

3) Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (DLC)

After the massive success of the run-and-gun 2D side-scroller Cuphead, Studio MDHR released the much-anticipated DLC earlier this year. The Delicious Last Course flaunts the same 1920s/1930s animated art style as the base game. However, key additions include the new Miss Chalice character, a challenging new campaign to fight through, and new powerups to uncover.

One can explore the Inkwell Isle and take down fearsome bosses in this DLC. While players will have to contend with local co-op play, it is too good of an experience to miss.

2) Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (DLC)

The latest Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise is no less than a treat for fans. A far cry from the Japanese setting of the base game, developer Capcom introduces players to the brand-new kingdom of Elgado.

As expected, players will have to deal with more monster threats. They can ride through the locales and take on new towering creatures to obtain monster parts that can be used to upgrade gear and armor. As usual, monster-slaying is best done with friends, and one can engage in a four-player co-op.

1) Elden Ring

FromSoftware blew everyone away with Elden Ring. Clearly inspired by their work in the Soulsborne series, the title takes players to The Lands Between.

With the worldbuilding handled by George R.R. Martin, this fantasy open-world action RPG is not for the faint of heart. Powerful bosses, surprising discoveries, and untold treasures await discovery. To top it all off, exploration is organic, with no handholding to speak of. The game also features character creation and RPG elements.

As with the Souls titles, Elden Ring players can also opt for co-op. This makes the unforgiving runs through many of the game's challenging areas somewhat manageable. It also further accentuates the sense of exploration and wonder that permeates every corner of The Lands Between.

Poll : 0 votes