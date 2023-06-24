How to obtain Ouroboros in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 features many belts that can be found and crafted, including Ouroboros. These provide extra defense and protection against the hundreds of monsters Clive will have to face in the land of Valisthea. Ouroboros is the best belt in Final Fantasy 16 and requires a very long process to obtain. This article will provide all the details about Ouroboros and how you can obtain it.

How do you obtain Ouroboros in Final Fantasy 16?

Ouroboros is the best belt in Final Fantasy 16. It has 32 HP and provides 95 defense points, the highest out of any belt in the game.

Obtaining the Ouroboros requires you to complete three side quests. These include Blacksmith’s Blues I, II, and III. Completing these three quests is not too difficult but can certainly take a considerable amount of time.

Blacksmith’s Blues I

Blacksmith's Blues I in action (Image via Square Enix)

Start the quest by going to August in The Hideaway, who will tell you to speak with Blackthorne.

Blackthorne will then tell you to speak with Charon at her shop.

After speaking with Charon, go towards the Hunt Board and talk to Nectar.

You will then have to go towards the Caer Norvent West Gate.

Find Dozmare the Griffin here and slay him.

Speak to the injured man in the bushes, who will hand you a leather pattern.

Return this to Blackthorne to complete the first quest.

Blacksmith’s Blues II

The group of Bandits in Blacksmith's Blues II (Image via Square Enix)

Note that you can only begin Blacksmith’s Blues II after completing the Out of the Shadow main quest and the Blacksmith's Blues I side quest.

Start this quest from The Reading Table in The Hideaway.

Talk to Blackthorne and then Charon, the shopkeeper.

Use the obelisk to fast travel to the Dalimill Inn.

Go upstairs to trigger a cutscene.

You will then have to travel to The Velkroy Desert and face a group of bandits.

Defeat these bandits and retrieve the stolen items.

Return to Blackthorne to complete this quest.

Blacksmith’s Blues III

Find and defeat the Desert Salamander in Blacksmith's Blues III (Image via Square Enix)

You can only start Blacksmith's Blues III after A Song of Hope main quest is unlocked and you have completed the first two Blacksmith side quests.

Start the quest by speaking to August in the Hideaway.

Go and speak to Blackthorne, who will talk about a fabled ring.

Head to Dravozd in Dhalmekia to try and find this ring.

Speak to Zoltan in Dravozd; a cutscene will trigger as you get close to him.

Talk to Blackthorne at the gate after this cutscene.

Blackthorne will ask you to hunt a Desert Salamander for him.

Find a Desert Salamander at the marked location on the map and take it down.

Head back to Blackthorne to complete the quest.

You will receive an Ouroboros Design Draft as a reward for this mission.

How to craft Ouroboros in Final Fantasy 16?

Ouroboros can be crafted after receiving the Design Draft (Image via Square Enix)

After receiving the Ouroboros Design Draft from Blackthorne, you will need the following items to craft Ouroboros in Final Fantasy 16.

One Stone Tongue (dropped by the Notorious Mark Agni)

One Comet Feather (dropped by the Notorious Mark Dread Comet)

One Orichalcum (dropped by the Notorious Mark Atlas and Svarog)

