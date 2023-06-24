How to obtain Founder's Grasp in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 offers an intriguing narrative for you to delve into and experience the story of protagonist Clive Rosfield. You can leverage his unique abilities in battle as you explore the world of Valisthea. This world is packed with powerful enemies and vivid creatures that will test your skills, making it imperative to rely on robust gear like the Founder’s Grasp.

Acquiring this vambrace involves partaking in a side quest and slaying some enemies along the way. Before tackling this quest, you must complete the main mission called Back To Their Origin. You are then free to speak with a character named Joshua to trigger the side quest to obtain Founder’s Grasp.

How to get the Founder’s Grasp Vambrace in Final Fantasy 16

You must partake in the Where There’s a Will side quest in Final Fantasy 16 to begin pursuing the Founder’s Grasp. You'll need to speak to some characters and visit some locations as part of this quest.

Obtaining the Founder’s Grasp involves the following objectives:

Speaking with Joshua, Cyril, and Goditha

Defeating Simurgh

Interacting with Archduke Elwin’s Memorial

Speaking with Joshua, Cyril, and Goditha

You must speak with Joshua, Cyril, and Goditha (Image via Final Fantasy 16)

You must head to The Hideaway to find Joshua. You can spot him in the vicinity of the Boarding Deck and can speak with him to start the quest. You will learn about Clive’s father’s last will, which was communicated to Joshua by Cyril. You must then head to Tabor to interact with Cyril to progress the quest.

You receive a letter from Cyril after interacting with him, following which you are required to rendezvous with another character named Goditha, who is located in a place called Requietory. Your next destination is Titan Wake.

Defeating Simurgh

You must defeat Simurgh to progress the quest (Image via Final Fantasy 16)

Once you have spoken with all the aforementioned characters, you must head to Titan’s Wake. This location is to the south of Tabor, and you must slay a creature called Simurgh. It is easier to defeat it once you know its two primary attack patterns.

One move involves him unleashing a tornado-like attack on Clive. Another attack you must be careful of is a series of ground slams it executes, which also emits a shockwave of sorts. It is ideal to wait for it to complete its attacks and then charge in with Clive’s abilities like Diamond Dust or Upheaval.

You will gain some rewards for slaying this creature, including Heartstone, Wyrite, and Sharpfang, along with some experience (XP) and Gil, the in-game currency. You are then free to return to Goditha in Tabor.

Interacting with Archduke Elwin’s Memorial

Interact with the memorial to conclude the quest (Image via Final Fantasy 16)

Once you return the Heartstone to Goditha, you will have to watch a cutscene and then meet Cyril, which will trigger another cutscene. Eventually, you can navigate to a place called Hawk’s Cry Cliff, where Archduke Elwin’s memorial is located. Interacting with this memorial will conclude the quest.

You will receive the Founder’s Grasp vambrace along with other rewards like Rusted Battlehelm, experience points, and Renown. Final Fantasy 16 comprises a shop called Patron’s Whisper, from which you can claim unique items once you accumulate sufficient Renown.

Apart from weapons and accessories, you must focus on leveraging Clive’s myriad abilities in combat. Therefore, it is important to get as close to the max level as you can to strengthen him and deal with enemies effortlessly.

