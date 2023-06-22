How to easily skip cutscenes in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy games are historically known for their really long and elaborate cutscenes, and the latest installment of the franchise, Final Fantasy 16, is no exception. Those who are looking to enjoy everything that the narrative has to offer won't want to skip out on the dialogues, but players who are speedrunning the title or playing it for the second time will definitely want to move at a faster pace by skipping lengthy cutscenes.

Fortunately, the game does allow players to skip the cinematics and some of the dialogues. However, it does not provide any instructions as to how you can go about doing this.

Therefore, today’s guide will go over some of the things that you will be required to do to skip the cutscenes in Final Fantasy 16.

Skipping cutscenes in Final Fantasy 16

As mentioned, Final Fantasy 16 does not explicitly tell players how they can skip past some of its cinematic content. Here's what you need to do to quickly move past dialogues in the game:

Press the Options button on your PlayStation 5 controller when a cutscene is playing. This will pause the game and trigger a prompt that will allow you to take various actions as the game is paused.

You can now press and hold the Triangle button on the controller, and in doing so, a circle will begin filling up. Once this circle is completely filled up, the game will automatically skip past the scene.

It’s important to hold down the Triangle button until the bar fills up. If you let go of the button prematurely, the bar will go back to zero, and you will not be able to skip past the cutscene.

How to access storyline progression details in Final Fantasy 16

Even if you're skipping out on the cutscenes in the game, you can still access the details around Clive’s storyline progression. To do this, you need to press and hold the PlayStation 5 controller Touchpad, which will open up the Active Time Lore pop-up in the game.

From here, you will be able to read all the lore surrounding the game that you have discovered thus far.

Should you skip cutscenes in Final Fantasy 16?

The FF16 cutscenes are considered by many in the community to be cinematic brilliance, so it’s not advised to skip out on the cutscenes, even if you are completing a second run of the title.

