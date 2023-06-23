What is the max level cap in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 is one of the most anticipated games this year and has received a positive reception from fans. You can play as the protagonist Clive Rosfield and delve into the world of Valisthea. Clive possesses many interesting abilities you can leverage in combat and slay enemies along the journey. The best way to strengthen his abilities is to level up in Final Fantasy 16.

The higher the level, the better the chances of dominating the battles. You can play the game organically and accumulate experience to level up. There are many quest types that you delve into to avoid monotony and simultaneously increase Clive’s level. However, like many RPGs, you can enhance him up to a maximum level cap.

What is the maximum level in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 has a maximum-level cap of 50, implying that you can level up the protagonist to this limit at best. You need not worry about powerful enemies, as Clive can easily overpower most.

Furthermore, this title features a New Game Plus mode, enabling you to carry over Clive’s abilities, weapons, and other upgrades. If you decide to delve into this mode (on Final Fantasy difficulty mode), the level cap is increased to 100.

To summarize, the following are the two max-level caps in Final Fantasy 16:

Base game: Level 50

Level 50 New Game Plus (on Final Fantasy difficulty mode): Level 100

To access the New Game Plus mode, you must first complete the game on the difficulty level of Action Focus or Story Focus. You can even try playing in Final Fantasy mode, which can be challenging since it makes the enemies more powerful. Feel free to refer to this extensive guide outlining all the details about the Final Fantasy mode.

Playing New Game Plus on Final Fantasy mode raises the level cap to 100 (Image via Final Fantasy 16)

Do note that playing New Game Plus on any difficulty level other than Final Fantasy mode will not raise the level cap to 100. You will start from the level you were on when you concluded the game's first playthrough. While it may seem daunting to delve into the New Game Plus mode with the same level cap of 50, the enemies won’t pose a grave threat on lower difficulty levels.

You will have the advantage of having most of the abilities unlocked and some robust upgrades. If you plan to play the game a second time, then it is ideal for leveling up Clive in the first playthrough as close as you can to level 50 by partaking in side quests, hunts, and other activities along with the main missions.

Final Fantasy 16 also comprises a robust crafting system to indulge in. You can refer to this comprehensive guide to learn more about making and upgrading gear in this beloved RPG. You can easily tackle the New Game Plus in Final Fantasy mode with a potent set of weapons.

Poll : 0 votes