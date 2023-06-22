What is "Final Fantasy" mode and how to unlock it in Final Fantasy 16

While Final Fantasy 16 can be enjoyed casually with players looking to just invest time in the title for the narrative, there are many in the community who would like to take the difficulty up by several notches. The game does feature a variety of difficulty options that you can try out to master every single combat aspect and treat it more like a Devil May Cry game than a Final Fantasy installment.

When starting the title, you get to choose from the easier Story Mode and the more challenging Action Mode. However, there is a third difficulty level that you can unlock called the "Final Fantasy" mode.

It’s the hardest difficulty mode in the title, and there is a fair bit of confusion among fans as to how they can go about unlocking it.

Today’s Final Fantasy 16 guide will go over how you can unlock the Final Fantasy difficulty mode in the game.

How to unlock the “Final Fantasy” difficulty mode in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16’s third difficulty mode will only be unlocked after you have completed the base game once and unlocked New Game Plus. Hence, you will first need to start and complete the game on Story or Action difficulty before being able to try out the Final Fantasy mode.

Unlocking the Final Fantasy mode is easy, as all you will need to do is to complete the main narrative. However, do keep in mind that your progression will carry over from the base game to New Game Plus. Hence, if you are booting up NG+ on Final Fantasy difficulty, it will be ideal to scale your character as much as possible beforehand.

The third difficulty can be a merciless experience, so you'll want to prepare well to take on the many challenges.

What are all the Final Fantasy mode difficulty features in Final Fantasy 16?

Once you have unlocked Final Fantasy mode, you will be able to enjoy the following features in the new difficulty setting:

Max Level cap raised to 100

More challenging and higher-level enemies

Upgrade weapons to a higher level

Ultima weapon available for crafting

Gold Trophy upon completion

Although the level cap will be raised, enemies will also be significantly more powerful, making this an incredibly challenging experience.

