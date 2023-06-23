What is the Patron's Whisper in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 continues the series’ tradition of offering a visually impressive world along with in-depth gameplay mechanics that aid you in your journey. You will encounter many intriguing characters in this RPG who will assist you in many ways. Patron’s Whisper is another instrumental aspect of Final Fantasy 16 to gain an advantage in the long run.

Several gameplay elements can overwhelm you especially if you are new to the series, with one such mechanic being the Patron’s Whisper. It is a shop in the hub area of the game from which you can yield many unique rewards upon accumulating enough Renown, which is a form of reputation.

Disclaimer: This article may contain light spoilers regarding Final Fantasy 16.

What is the role of Patron’s Whisper in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 comprises tons of activities and quests for you to partake in, that not only vary the experience but also provide you with rewards. This title features a Renown system that is a great way to secure some potent items. You can do so by interacting with Desiree, who owns a shop named Patron’s Whisper.

Feel free to refer to this article highlighting all the Patron items you can obtain from the shop. You must note that buying them costs Renown; however, it doesn’t get deducted from the account since you only need to accumulate a certain level of Renown to be able to buy the item.

You can claim items using Renown (Image via Square Enix)

The Patron’s Whisper shop can be found in a new Hideaway near the Alliant Reports stand. You must progress the game to the point where Clive Rosfield takes control of the Hideaway after the death of one of the important characters in Final Fantasy 16.

You can speak to Desiree to open up the list of items that can be purchased from Patron’s Whisper. These items are donations from people across Valisthea and are tied to your Renown level. You can obtain many rewards like crafting materials, ability points, and more.

Partake in hunts to earn Renown (Image via Final Fantasy 16)

To gain Renown, you can engage in a plethora of side quests in the game. Also, make sure to partake in hunts that can be acquired from the Hunt Board. If you are inclined to try out these hunts, you will benefit from reading this Grimalkin Notorious Mark guide. Alternatively, you can continue playing the main story missions to accumulate Renown.

If you like securing achievements/trophies, you must purchase all the items from the Patron’s Whisper to earn a trophy called Careful Whisper. Apart from Renown rating, you must also focus on leveling up the protagonist Clive especially if you wish to replay the game in New Game Plus mode.

Final Fantasy 16 can be played on varied difficulty levels, like Action Focus or Story Focus. If you wish to test your skills and are up for a challenge, you can play through the game to unlock Final Fantasy difficulty mode. You will face many tough enemies on this difficulty, along with an increase in the max level cap.

