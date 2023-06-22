Final Fantasy 16 Grimalkin Notorious Mark guide - Location, how to defeat, and more

Final Fantasy 16 has a series of Notorious Marks for you to fight, including the Grimalkin. A Rank C hunt, this battle isn’t a complicated one. However, it can be hard to find if you don’t know your way around Valisthea. The game doesn’t tell you exactly where the fight is, only that there is a hint of where you need to go and what to do. However, this one is important if you want to get a powerful weapon later in the game.

If you want to know where to go and what to do in order to best the Grimalkin as a Final Fantasy 16 Notorious Mark, we’ve got you covered. Don’t skip this fight as you progress through Square Enix’s latest RPG.

Where to find Grimalkin Notorious Mark in Final Fantasy 16

The Cattery is a very small area. Just head into the cliffs, and you'll find your prey (Image via Square Enix)

This Notorious Mark is easy to find in Final Fantasy 16. Your goal is to get to The Cattery, which is south of The Sickle. That means you must go through the South Gate of The Dalimil Inn before heading south. It’s a long ride, but you’ll get there eventually.

You’ll know when you’ve reached the right spot about The Cattery because you’ll be forced to dismount your chocobo. You’ll see your target on a cliff above you. However, just because you see him doesn’t mean you can fight him yet.

How to beat Grimalkin Notorious Mark in Final Fantasy 16

Clive Roswell will have to defeat the Wild Nakks that are in the canyon first. These are all easy enemies clocking in at Level 28. It should be a simple enough matter to scoop them up with Ignition and smash through them with Ramuh and Titan’s powers. You’ll need to defeat four waves of these weak foes.

This will lure the Level 32 Grimalkin down from the cliff, and thus, the Notorious Mark battle begins. The boss is agile. It is quick to use kicks with its back legs and flip around. Watch out for Savage, where the enemy leaps around, swiping at you for a few seconds.

Between the claw swipes and kicks, this is a relatively simple boss battle in both combat styles of Final Fantasy 16. Clive Roswell should have no problem dealing with this, even if he just has Torgal with him. Other than Savage, this enemy has no special attacks of note.

What are your rewards for defeating Grimalkin Notorious Mark in Final Fantasy 16?

Rewards for completion

500 XP

45 AP

6,100 Gil

10 Renown

Grimalkin Hide x1

The biggest reward for this fight is the Grimalkin Hide. You’re going to need this later down the line so that you can craft Excalibur. This is the only place that this particular crafting reagent drops. Since it’s a guaranteed drop, you don’t have to worry much.

Square Enix's latest RPG is now live, but you can also try the demo on PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes