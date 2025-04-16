How to obtain Protector's Armor in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The Protector's Armor is one of the powerful Legendary Armor sets in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, offering boosts in both combat and defense. However, obtaining it isn’t easy. You’ll need to storm a heavily guarded castle and defeat elite enemies to get your hands on it.
This guide explains how you can get the Protector’s Armor, hidden deep within the world of Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Where to find the Protector’s Armor
The Protector’s Armor is found inside Nijo Palace in Assassin's Creed Shadows, which is located in the middle of Kyoto city, which is a sub-region of the Yamashiro province.
Nijo Palace is not just any place — it’s a massive, well-guarded fortress with a viewpoint of its own called Nijo Tenshu.
Infiltrating Nijo Palace
Before you enter Nijo Palace, make sure your gear is upgraded and your stealth and parry skills are solid. This place is not just full of guards; it’s also protected by two elite enemies called the Samurai Daisho. For this reason, you need to be ready for a tough fight.
There are two main ways to get inside. One is through a trapdoor on the roof, which takes you straight to the upper floors. The other is through a window, which is quieter but needs some climbing and requires you to sneak past guards.
Once inside, make your way to the top floor of the palace. You’ll find a Legendary Chest waiting for you. Interact with it to obtain the Protector’s Armor.
Where to find the Protector's Helmet
The Protector’s Helmet is hidden in an entirely different location — inside Hanazono Castle, located in the Genbu Highlands region of Yamashiro. You'll want to head to the eastern part of this sub-region, near the Hanazono Tower Viewpoint.
Once you’ve reached the castle, navigate past its defenses and locate the Legendary Chest, within which you will find the Protector's Helmet.
With the Protector's Armor set equipped, Yasuke will gain the ability to parry unblockable attacks, especially against powerful enemies. When combined with the Protector's Helmet, Yasuke's defensive capabilities are further enhanced, dealing 50% damage to any attacker after a successful parry.
This makes the set a game-changer in combat, giving Yasuke an edge in tough battles.
