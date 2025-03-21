All Legendary Armor Sets for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how to get them

Assassin's Creed Shadows features numerous Legendary Armor Sets for Yasuke. These combinations of head and body gears rank the highest in the game's rarity hierarchy, often offering impactful quirks that help the protagonists become stronger. However, these must be first hunted down and acquired through unique chests or quests scattered across the map.

Ad

This article provides you with the locations of all the Legendary Armor Sets for Yasuke if you want to avoid searching for them yourself.

A guide to all the Legendary Armor Sets for Yasuke and their location in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Samurai Daimyo Armor of Legend in Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

Every armor set in the game will be divided into head gear and body armor. One of these parts will be found in either Legendary Treasure Chests or different quests scattered around the map. Players must track down both of them to complete the set. Here are the locations of all Legendary Armor Sets for Yasuke:

Ad

Trending

Armor Set Item Effect Location Destroyer Samurai Set Destroyer Saumrai Helmet (Head) 10% damage per 10% health missing Defeat Kimura Kei in “Fighting for a Cause” quest. Destroyer Samurai Armor (Body) Reduce Impact from enemy attacks Defeat Kimura Kei in “Fighting for a Cause” quest. Ship Captain's Set Ship Captain’s Mask (Head) Reflect projectiles towards enemies on Parry Legendary Treasure Chest at Azuchi Castle (Omi, Azuchi) Ship Captain's Gear (Body) 50% chance to negate projectiles Legendary Treasure Chest at Sakamoto Castle (Omi, Sakamoto) Protector’s Set Protector's Helmet (Head) Deal 50% damage to the attacker on Parry Legendary Treasure Chest at Hanazono Castle (Yamashiro, Genbu Highlands) Protector's Armor (Body) Can Parry Unblockable attacks Legendary Treasure Chest at Nijo Palace (Yamashiro, Kyoto) Samurai Daimyo of Legend Set Samurai Daimyo Helmet of Legend (Head) Trigger Samurai Stand on death, once per combat Legendary Treasure Chest at Nagusano Falls (Harima, Mount Kasagata. But it is guarded by a powerful assassination target Samurai Daimyo Armor of Legend (Body) 75% damage but limit Health to 25% Legendary Treasure Chest at Kanki Castle (Harima, Kanki Burned Fields) Defense Master Set Defense Master Headwrap (Head) Slows down time after a successful dodge Legendary Treasure Chest at Miki Castle (Harima, Miki) Defense Master Clothing (Body) Restore 10% health on the next hit after a parry Legendary Treasure Chest near Himeji Castle (Harima, Himeji)

Ad

These armor sets offer various innate engravings. These provide unique perks to the wearer. There are five different rarities of equipment, namely:

Common

Uncommon

Rare

Epic

Legendary

As the tier increases, the armor's buffs and quality improve as well. For example, uncommon armor comes with a single engraving. However, loot from Rare and upward brackets comes with one predetermined perk and one empty slot. Players can insert any engraving they want from the Hideout's Blacksmith.

Ad

Usually, the equipment with higher rarities offers better perks, giving players a reason to hunt down various Legendary Armor Sets for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows to see which unique perk suits their playstyle the best. Aside from armor, even weapons have to follow the same rarity system.

Thus, players often hunt down legendary weapons for Naoe/Yasuke to acquire a buff that adds to their build.

Check out our other guides on Shadows:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.