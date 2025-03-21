  • home icon
All Legendary Armor Sets for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how to get them

By Meet Soni
Modified Mar 21, 2025 19:12 GMT
Cover
A guide to acquiring all the armor sets for Yasuke in the latest Assassin's Creed title (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows features numerous Legendary Armor Sets for Yasuke. These combinations of head and body gears rank the highest in the game's rarity hierarchy, often offering impactful quirks that help the protagonists become stronger. However, these must be first hunted down and acquired through unique chests or quests scattered across the map.

This article provides you with the locations of all the Legendary Armor Sets for Yasuke if you want to avoid searching for them yourself.

A guide to all the Legendary Armor Sets for Yasuke and their location in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Samurai Daimyo Armor of Legend in Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)
Samurai Daimyo Armor of Legend in Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

Every armor set in the game will be divided into head gear and body armor. One of these parts will be found in either Legendary Treasure Chests or different quests scattered around the map. Players must track down both of them to complete the set. Here are the locations of all Legendary Armor Sets for Yasuke:

Armor SetItemEffectLocation
Destroyer Samurai Set
Destroyer Saumrai Helmet (Head)10% damage per 10% health missing
Defeat Kimura Kei in “Fighting for a Cause” quest.
Destroyer Samurai Armor (Body)Reduce Impact from enemy attacks
Defeat Kimura Kei in “Fighting for a Cause” quest.
Ship Captain's Set
Ship Captain’s Mask (Head)Reflect projectiles towards enemies on Parry
Legendary Treasure Chest at Azuchi Castle (Omi, Azuchi)
Ship Captain's Gear (Body)50% chance to negate projectiles
Legendary Treasure Chest at Sakamoto Castle (Omi, Sakamoto)
Protector’s Set
Protector's Helmet (Head)Deal 50% damage to the attacker on Parry
Legendary Treasure Chest at Hanazono Castle (Yamashiro, Genbu Highlands)
Protector's Armor (Body)Can Parry Unblockable attacks
Legendary Treasure Chest at Nijo Palace (Yamashiro, Kyoto)
Samurai Daimyo of Legend Set
Samurai Daimyo Helmet of Legend (Head)Trigger Samurai Stand on death, once per combat
Legendary Treasure Chest at Nagusano Falls (Harima, Mount Kasagata. But it is guarded by a powerful assassination target
Samurai Daimyo Armor of Legend (Body)75% damage but limit Health to 25%
Legendary Treasure Chest at Kanki Castle (Harima, Kanki Burned Fields)
Defense Master Set
Defense Master Headwrap (Head)Slows down time after a successful dodge
Legendary Treasure Chest at Miki Castle (Harima, Miki)
Defense Master Clothing (Body)Restore 10% health on the next hit after a parry
Legendary Treasure Chest near Himeji Castle (Harima, Himeji)
These armor sets offer various innate engravings. These provide unique perks to the wearer. There are five different rarities of equipment, namely:

  • Common
  • Uncommon
  • Rare
  • Epic
  • Legendary

As the tier increases, the armor's buffs and quality improve as well. For example, uncommon armor comes with a single engraving. However, loot from Rare and upward brackets comes with one predetermined perk and one empty slot. Players can insert any engraving they want from the Hideout's Blacksmith.

Usually, the equipment with higher rarities offers better perks, giving players a reason to hunt down various Legendary Armor Sets for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows to see which unique perk suits their playstyle the best. Aside from armor, even weapons have to follow the same rarity system.

Thus, players often hunt down legendary weapons for Naoe/Yasuke to acquire a buff that adds to their build.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
