All Legendary Armor Sets for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how to get them

Assassin's Creed Shadows features numerous Legendary Armor Sets for Yasuke. These combinations of head and body gears rank the highest in the game's rarity hierarchy, often offering impactful quirks that help the protagonists become stronger. However, these must be first hunted down and acquired through unique chests or quests scattered across the map.
This article provides you with the locations of all the Legendary Armor Sets for Yasuke if you want to avoid searching for them yourself.
A guide to all the Legendary Armor Sets for Yasuke and their location in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Every armor set in the game will be divided into head gear and body armor. One of these parts will be found in either Legendary Treasure Chests or different quests scattered around the map. Players must track down both of them to complete the set. Here are the locations of all Legendary Armor Sets for Yasuke:
These armor sets offer various innate engravings. These provide unique perks to the wearer. There are five different rarities of equipment, namely:
- Common
- Uncommon
- Rare
- Epic
- Legendary
As the tier increases, the armor's buffs and quality improve as well. For example, uncommon armor comes with a single engraving. However, loot from Rare and upward brackets comes with one predetermined perk and one empty slot. Players can insert any engraving they want from the Hideout's Blacksmith.
Usually, the equipment with higher rarities offers better perks, giving players a reason to hunt down various Legendary Armor Sets for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows to see which unique perk suits their playstyle the best. Aside from armor, even weapons have to follow the same rarity system.
Thus, players often hunt down legendary weapons for Naoe/Yasuke to acquire a buff that adds to their build.
