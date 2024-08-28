The Stormflash Loong Staff is easily one of the most powerful weapons in Black Myth Wukong, surpassing even the mighty Jingubang. However, getting the Stormflash Loong Staff isn't as straightforward as you might think. This article provides a comprehensive guide on how to obtain the Stormflash Loong Staff in Black Myth Wukong.

Where to find the Stormflash Loong Staff in Black Myth Wukong?

The Stormflash Loong Staff is obtained exclusively in New Game+, which might be a bummer for some players who were looking for an alternative to the Jingubang. Furthermore, the Stormflash Loong Staff only appears as a craftable option in New Game+ if you defeated the Loong bosses in your previous playthrough and completed Yellow Loong's quest.

The Stormflash Loong Staff in Black Myth Wukong (Image via Game Science)

Black Myth Wukong's New Game+ works essentially the same way as in other Souls-like titles. However, you aren't forced into New Game+ upon getting an ending. Instead, you can choose to start NG+ whenever you like. Additionally, Stormflash Loong Staff isn't tied to any of the endings.

As such, regardless of which of the two endings you get before jumping into New Game+ you will get the option to craft the incredibly powerful Staff. It should be noted that Stormflash Loong Staff does not appear as a craftable option until you defeat either the Red Loong or the Black Loong in New Game+, since you will need the Loong Pearls to craft it.

The Stormflash Loong Staff requires a total of 9 Loong Pearls to craft, alongside 4 Gold Tree Cores, 2 Kun Steel, and 45,000 Will. As such, you technically won't be able to cart the weapon until you defeat all three Loong brothers in New Game+, alongside the main story bosses, Kang-Jin Loong and Kang-Jin Star.

That said, it's totally worth crafting the Stormflash Loong Staff as early as possible. Not only does the Staff succeed the Jingubang and any other weapon in Black Myth Wukong in terms of raw strength, but it also has a special perk that allows it to deal Thunder elemental damage, which helps immensely when it comes to staggering enemies and bosses.

The Jingubang (Image via Game Science)

Using the charged-heavy attack of the Stormflash Loong Staff imbues it with Lightning while also inflicting Shock elemental status on the Destined One. Additionally, as long as you are inflicted with Shock, every attack using the Staff will deal Thunder damage, which reduces the enemy's mobility and defense, significantly.

