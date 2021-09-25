How to obtain and use the glide in Sable

Sable is a game all about exploring the world, and players will need to glide their way around to be successful and find out which mask is for them. While Sable may have taken inspiration from Breath of the Wild, the glide feels like a changed mechanic.

When Sable begins, gamers won't immediately have access to the glide ability. Instead, they will need to head to the Ibex Camp, where all of the nomadic tribe lives.

This early stage will introduce users to the game's core mechanics required to get all the way through.

One of those is the speeder vehicles used for traversal, but the other is the ability to glide. Hilal will be the NPC that players should search for to complete the early game quests.

When they find Hilal in Sable, they will be given a gliding stone that needs to be tuned to Sable as a character. This stone is what will allow Sable to glide.

The main task will be to head to a shrine South of the Ibex Camp, and it can clearly be seen by the large stairs leading up to it, which users will need to climb. Once inside the shrine, there will be a cavern, and beyond that, the main objective.

Energy will engulf Sable along with the stone, and the ability is unlocked. Gamers will need the glide ability to leave the area.

How does the glide ability work in Sable?

With the glide unlocked, it will become one of the core mechanics when traversing through Sable. Many platform-based areas will require players to use the abilities they have and glide to better positions.

Sable's glide is relatively easy to pull off and only requires users to hold a button to activate, i.e., the jump button. On the controller, jump is A for Xbox or X for PlayStation.

On PC, jump is simply the space bar key. Regardless, as long as gamers are in mid-air, they can activate the glide by holding the jump button. If they let go, the glide bubble will close, but it can promptly be opened again by holding the same button or key.

There are plenty of applications for the glide, such as falling from heights or gliding to high-up areas that climbing won't allow. Regardless, players can glide through the landscape in search of Sable's future.

