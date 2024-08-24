How to obtain the Xiang River Goddess Gourd in Black Myth Wukong

The Xiang River Goddess Gourd in Black Myth Wukong is a prominent choice for healing as it features some additional buffs. It is categorized as a legendary item and can be obtained in the game's Chapter 4. You must take a designated route to access a hidden area that holds several chests, including one that contains the Xiang River Goddess Gourd.

This guide talks about the importance of the Xiang River Goddess Gourd in Black Myth Wukong and how you can easily obtain it to enhance your character's capabilities.

Xiang River Goddess Gourd in Black Myth Wukong: Location

Travel to The Verdure Bridge Keeper's Shrine in Webbed Hollow (Image via GameScience)

The Xiang River Goddess Gourd can only be discovered later in the game, specifically after advancing to Chapter 4. Once you have defeated several bosses in that chapter, you will gain access to an area known as the Webbed Hollow. Within this location, you will find The Verdure Bridge Keeper's Shrine.

Proceed forward from The Verdure Bridge Keeper's Shrine (Image via GameScience)

From there, continue ahead and traverse the wooden bridge. Then, take the pathway to your left. After traveling a short distance, you will find two hanging lanterns speaking on their own. Approaching them will trigger a cutscene in which one of the Sisters will make an appearance.

Go through the big door to obtain the Xiang River Goddess Gourd (Image via GameScience)

Once the cutscene concludes, proceed through the gate to discover several large chests scattered throughout the room. Make sure to loot all of them, as one holds the Xiang River Goddess Gourd. After you have acquired it, you can equip it via the Equipment menu.

Best Drinks and Soaks for the Xiang River Goddess Gourd in Black Myth Wukong

Xiang River Goddess Gourd (Image via GameScience)

The Xiang River Goddess Gourd is a legendary item in the game that can be consumed up to eight times. Additionally, utilizing the Gourd provides a moderate level of Burn Resistance and offers temporary immunity to lava-covered surfaces.

Some of its recommended Drink and Soaks are highlighted below:

Drinks : Sunset of the Nine Skies

: Sunset of the Nine Skies Soaks: Goji Shoots, Purple-Veined Peach Pit, Mount Lingtai Seedlings

Sunset of the Nine Skies is a legendary Drink in Black Myth Wukong that can recover 35% of your maximum health with every sip. It also provides a significant boost to your Qi, enhancing your combat abilities.

