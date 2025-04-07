How to obtain the Yami No Kage Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Yami No Kage Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows is tailor-made for Naoe’s fast-paced Shinobi combat style — and it’s not something you’ll simply find lying around. This Legendary katana is capable of serious posture damage and burst potential, especially if you’re rolling with a high-level deflection build. However, you’ll need to put in some work to make it yours.

Here’s exactly where you need to go, what to clear, and how to get your hands on this Legendary katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Location and how to find the Yami No Kage Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Yami No Kage&#039;s whereabouts in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)
The Yami No Kage's whereabouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

In order to get the Yami No Kage Katana, you will have to infiltrate and fully clear Haraiyama Fort, which is located near the Warfield of Harima. This is not an arbitrary location — as a fortification, it is tied to the main story path, so you will eventually have to deal with it regardless of whether you are searching specifically for the katana. If you are farming Legendaries, this is your spot.

The fort is crawling with guards, including two Samurai Daishos who are constantly patrolling key areas. They’re not optional — you’ll need to take them down quietly before the rest of the place gets alerted. Use Naoe’s stealth tools to your advantage here.

Once both Daishos are eliminated, start combing the northern section of the fort for a key — it’ll be needed for unlocking the Legendary chest tucked inside one of the guarded storage rooms.

You also get the &quot;Damage on Deflect&quot; Engraving along with the Yami No Kage Katana (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)
You also get the "Damage on Deflect" Engraving along with the Yami No Kage Katana (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

That chest is what you’re here for. Crack it open, and you’ll get the Legendary katana added to your inventory.

Stats of the Yami No Kage Katana at Level 60

Once you’ve got the blade, here’s what it’s packing at max level (Level 60):

  • Weapon DPS: 2182
  • Posture DPS / Headshot DPS: 7894
  • Ability DPS: 10855
  • Adrenaline Gain: 42.00%

Why it’s good for Naoe

This blade is meant for fast, reactive play and fits Naoe’s toolkit well. Its standout trait is that it reflects 100% of the attacker’s damage when you deflect properly. This means that as long as you’re sharp on timing, stronger enemies end up hurting themselves more than you.

