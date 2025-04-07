How to obtain the Igan Sunset Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Igan Sunset Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a legendary weapon that can be unlocked by looting certain chests. While some of the gear pieces you get will be locked behind forts and kofun tombs, others can be found while exploring various provinces of Feudal Japan. The Igan Sunset Tanto is one such weapon that can be obtained quite early in the game.
This guide will help you find the Igan Sunset Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Location and how to find the Igan Sunset Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows
The Igan Sunset Tanto is a legendary weapon found in the Izumi Settsu province of Feudal Japan. Given that this is the first area where you start your journey, you will likely obtain this weapon quite early in the game. You can find this legendary Tanto inside a chest located at a camp called Tozuku's Lair in the Katano Foothills part of Izumi Settsu.
This particular camp is situated north of the Katano Broken Shrine viewpoint, which can be found in the northwest direction of your hideout. Another way to reach the Tozuku's Lair camp is by travelling to Katano, the settlement near the river, and then heading northeast till you reach the place. Note that the camp will be full of bandits.
If you are in the early segments of the game, you may lack the tools for a head-on confrontation with the bandits. Thus, it is recommended that you take them down from the shadows, one by one. Once you clear the camp, look for a shack where you can loot the chest from to obtain the Igan Sunset Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
