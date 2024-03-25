How old is CaseOh? Twitch streamer's age, career, and other details explored

Twitch creator CaseOh has emerged as a prominent figure after shooting to popularity within a couple of years. The creator has over 3.45 million followers on Twitch, with him playing a distinctive assortment of games such as 60 Seconds! Reatomized and Roblox.

CaseOh is also well-known for his simple streaming setup, with him wearing his signature hoodie and dimly lit background. This article explores the huge come-up of the creator in recent times, along with the start of his career and other details.

How old is CaseOh?

Case gathered over 3.4 million followers in a little over a year (Image via caseoh_/Instagram)

Personal life and origin

Case "CaseOh" was born in Dallas County, Arkansas, on May 9, 1998, making him 25 years old. He was brought up in a Christian household with two brothers, and he currently resides in Clarendon, Arkansas.

Case had a humble beginning, working several jobs and was a maintenance man with his father at one point. Eventually, he quit his job to pursue streaming as a full-time career. He started uploading on TikTok and streaming on Twitch in 2022. He played primarily NBA 2K23 at the time while also uploading horror gameplay, such as Five Nights at Freddy's, Baldi's Basics, and Granny.

Career

Although he was streaming throughout 2022, it was not till the end of the year and the start of 2023 that Case attained viral status on both TikTok and Twitch. His impeccable reach in the streaming world can be seen through his all-time peak viewership of 110,000, which he attained in February 2024. He also has over 5 million followers on TikTok, with over 95.3 million likes.

Although the creator had nearly 43,000 followers at the start of 2023, the number had risen to a staggering 1.6 million by the end of the year. Since then, he has attained 2 million more followers within a few months. His popularity only seems to be growing further as time rolls on.

On his channel, he plays a wide variety of games but also significantly focuses on Just Chatting streams, where he reacts to content and interacts with his audience on a one-to-one basis. He is known amongst his viewers for his jovial and light-hearted streams.

CaseOh also has a YouTube channel, where he regularly uploads playthroughs of many video games daily. His consistent schedule and refreshingly new content have viewers hooked, with over 2.21 million subscribers to his name on the platform.

Achievements and controversy

Case was nominated for the Streamer of the Year title at The Streamer Awards 2024 alongside Kai Cenat, Ironmouse, Jynxzi, and Quackity. He was also nominated for the Best Variety Streamer and Breakthrough Streamer awards at the same event, taking home the former.

While generally a non-problematic streamer, CaseOh had been accused by Louis "LosPollosTV" of copying his content, stating that he "copied" the way Louis "acts" and "talks". Case did not respond to these allegations.