How old is Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 boasts a vibrant cast of varied characters, including the youngest member, Maelle. At just 16 years old, she joins the Expedition 33 team to find a new home away from her hometown of Lumiere to prove herself in an unknown land of danger. Armed with a rapier, she specializes in dealing high damage to foes with powerful, flashy moves that make her a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield.

Those who want her in their party composition and are intrigued about her past can read on to know more about Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, including her age and background. Here are the details.

Who is Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

As a resident of the fractured city of Lumiere, Maelle was orphaned at 3 years old. This caused her to have a rocky upbringing, making her cautious of trusting and establishing close relationships with others. Still, she has managed to find some solace under the wing of her adoptive brother Gustave, who is also the main protagonist of the game.

Now, with her foster sibling setting out on the latest Expedition to stop the Paintress from erasing the residents of the city, she steps forward to join the fight despite knowing the risks. She is also one of the youngest team members at just 16 years old. This means she has a lot of time before it's her turn to be erased by the Paintress.

Maelle is looking for a new place to call home (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Despite Gustave's reassurances that she should stay back and live a good life in Lumiere, she would rather face danger and die trying than spend nine years anticipating inevitable doom. After all, the city was never a real home for her, and as such, she aims to set out to prove her worth and stop the Paintress from painting more despair, misery, and death.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. It is also available as a day one launch on the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

