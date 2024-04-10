How old is Sketch? Twitch streamer's age, career, and other details explored

Twitch creator thesketchreal, or simply Sketch, has been making the rounds on social media recently due to his collaborations with fellow streamer jynxzi and his catchphrase, "What's up, brother?"

The creator has amassed over 671,200 followers on Twitch and is known for his Madden NFL 24 streams, which account for more than 43% of the total hours of his content watched by his audience. His monthly average total hours watched currently stands at a staggering 375,800+. He also plays a number of other games such as Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and Fall Guys.

This article delves into the creator's recent rise to prominence, as well as his early career and other aspects.

How old is Sketch?

Origin and Emergence

Although no direct confirmation has been given from the creator's side, thesketchreal and Jynxzi have mentioned time and time again that the former is 25 years old. He started streaming in June 2023 and gained approximately half a million followers within a year. The creator's oldest YouTube video is relatively recent, being uploaded on November 27, 2023. He has collaborated with many big creators, including Bradley Martyn, CaseOh, Jynxzi, and even AMP star Kai Cenat. All these major partnered streams have allowed Sketch to get launched to fame very quickly.

Further, the creator went viral for his signature act, which has now become a meme. In this, the creator points his index finger up and says "What's up brother?". This phrase is being repeated even by celebrities, with the NFL posting a clip of the streamer in one of their TikTok uploads.

Career

The creator has become known among his audience for the unique character he plays on his broadcasts, which makes for hilarious reactions and interactions with other individuals he encounters during his streams. Apart from his loyal fanbase on Twitch, the creator also boasts massive communities on other platforms, having 300,000 subscribers on YouTube and 634,000 followers on Instagram.

As per twitchtracker.com, thesketchreal has posted 126 videos on YouTube so far and has streamed on Twitch for a total of 243 hours. His videos on YouTube have received over 48 million views since he joined the platform on November 7, 2023. These YouTube videos often showcase the creator with other internet personalities, doing activities like cooking and completing challenges for the entertainment of his fans.

Talking about Twitch. he has been watched for a whopping total of over one million hours despite being active only 93 days since the inception of his account on the platform, showcasing the true extent of his popularity.

Thesketchreal can often be seen engaged in 1v1 or even 2v1 showdowns against other massive creators, such as a recent video showcasing the streamer teaming up with Kai Cenat to go against Jynxzi while playing Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. He also went up against variety streamer CaseOh, wagering a sum of $10,000 in a 1v1 match-up against him in Rainbow Six Siege.

His match-ups are not limited only to the shooter title, with him going toe-to-toe against American football player Sauce Gardner in Madden NFL 2024.