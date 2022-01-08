How old is Valkyrae? Looking back at the 100T co-owner’s life on her birthday

100 Thieves’ co-owner Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter is one of the most popular female creators on the internet today.

The streamer is known for her bubbly personality and regularly hosts "just chatting" livestreams during which she engages with her audience. Valkyrae signed up with YouTube at the beginning of 2019 and is set to run it down on 15 January 2022.

Valkyrae is also the co-owner of the 100 Thieves lifestyle brand and won the Game Awards’ 2020 content creator of the year award. The following article looks at some of Valkyrae's biggest life events including her birthdate.

When was Valkyrae born? Looking back at the YouTube streamer’s life on her birthday

Valkyrae was born on 8 January 1992 and will be turning 30 years old today. The streamer has 3.61 million subscribers on YouTube, along with some 320k on her alternate YouTube channels.

Like most other creators, Valkyrae started her livestreaming career on Twitch around November 2016. She has around 950k followers on Twitch but hasn’t been active on the platform since January 2020.

Moving on from her livestreams, Valkyrae has had a fair share of controversies in the past few months as well. Fans will especially remember the RFLCT skincare brand that came under extreme scrutiny from fans.

She eventually managed to escape the contract as the company itself shut down. RFLCT came under scrutiny mostly because it made various problematic claims including that it protects people from the sun’s harmful blue light.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae This is the happiest I’ve ever been!! I couldn’t be more grateful for this life.. thank you for being part of it This is the happiest I’ve ever been!! I couldn’t be more grateful for this life.. thank you for being part of it

However, it hasn’t been all controversial as the streamer was also announced as a co-owner of 100 Thieves in April 2021. Along with Jack “CouRageJD” Dunlop, Valkyrae joined the likes of Scooter Braun, Dan Gilbert, rapper Drake and founder Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag as the owners of the 100 Thieves.

Regardless, it seems she has aptly moved on from the RFLCT controversy as well. The streamer has been back on schedule on YouTube in recent weeks and posted an especially happy tweet on her birthday.

Needless to say, Valkyrae is one of the most important female creators of recent years and is a source of inspiration for newer creators. She became the first female creator for 100 Thieves in 2018 and previously worked at GameStop before starting off her livestreaming career.

Over the past two years, she has grown close to innumerable content creators who she regularly collaborates with. These include Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Thomas “Sykkuno” Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang and Corpse Husband.

Streamers and fans shower Valkyrae with birthday wishes

Some fellow streamers as well as fans took to Twitter to wish the 100T co-owner a happy birthday:

Brodin Plett @brodinplett



Happy Birthday Pictured: Never before seen images of Rae before and after eating cake

Fans swarmed to Twitter to wish the renowned streamer:

LG xChocoBars @xChocoBars @Valkyrae HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAE!!!!!!! 🤧 i love you so much i cant wait to see you today

Suffice to say, Valkyrae has garnered a loyal and supportive following in her years as a streamer and content creator.

