How old is YouTuber Jake Webber? Age of vlogs streamer explored

Born on June 11, 1998, Jake Webber is a 24-year-old American YouTuber most recognized for his challenge videos and vlogs. Before joining YouTube, he had gained considerable popularity on the now-defunct Vine app, where he amassed a following of over 800K.

After successfully transitioning from Vine to YouTube, Jake Webber has continued to captivate his audience with engaging content. As of this writing, he boasts over 1.64 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, in addition to a strong following of 909K on Instagram and 521K on Twitter.

What kind of videos does Jake Webber make?

Jake Webber has been creating videos and sharing them on social media platforms for several years. He began as early as 2013 when he was still a teen.

Currently, Jake is focused on creating challenge-based content, as seen in his most recent upload titled I Ate the Worlds Spiciest Chip (One Chip Challenge). In this particular video, Jake can be seen attempting to consume an extremely spicy chip, which he ultimately succeeds in doing. Since its upload on May 8, the video has received over 80K views and continues to attract more attention from his audience.

Jake's challenge-themed videos have proved highly popular, with several amassing millions of views. His most viewed video, currently at 6.8 million views, features him and his friends trying out dollar store food, titled TRYING DOLLAR STORE FOOD with Corey.

Affinity towards true crime memorabilia

In addition to creating challenge-based videos, Jake Webber has also been known to explore darker subject matters, particularly true crime. He has shared content related to true crime on his social media accounts and has even posted videos of himself unboxing true crime memorabilia.

Additionally, Jake has produced videos featuring items that were once owned by notorious serial killers, including John Wayne Gacy and Jeffrey Dahmer. While this genre may not be for everyone, Jake has managed to attract a following of individuals who share his fascination with true crime.

Musical ventures

Alongside his video content, Jake has explored his passion for music, and his YouTube channel features several of his music videos. He tends to lean towards punk rock-style beats and has produced music that reflects this interest.

Some of Jake's musical works include tracks such as ANTICHRIST, HATE YOUR LIFE, Scum On Your Shoe, and Waterfall.

Jake is not the only Webber sibling with a strong social media presence. His younger brother, Reggie Webber, is a popular social media influencer and YouTuber. With over 154K subscribers, Reggie focuses on creating gaming and unboxing-related content.

Poll : 0 votes