How to parry attacks in Dragon's Dogma 2

Parrying attacks is a much more complicated process in Dragon's Dogma 2 compared to other similarly structured action RPGs. While the combat system in Capcom's latest role-playing game is pretty much identical to that of its predecessor, there are a few changes that make it much more accessible to newcomers.

One such change is the parry mechanic, which instead of being an active skill, is now a default skill if you choose the Fighter vocation. However, the parry timings and the process of initiating the moveset isn't something that the game explains properly, leaving players to figure it out for themselves.

Here's a comprehensive guide on everything you need to know about parrying enemy attacks in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to parry enemy attacks in Dragon's Dogma 2

First things first, you cannot parry enemy attacks (nor that you need to anyway) with every single vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2. In the early sections of the game, the only vocation you'll have access to with the ability to actively parry enemy attacks and turn them into counterattacks is Fighter. However, there are also other late-game vocations with the ability to parry attacks.

If you want to play as a melee class, with the ability to parry incoming attacks, your best bet is Fighter, which is the only early-game vocation with the ability to wield shields. Once you have the right vocation, all you need to do is time your blocks, to parry incoming attacks.

The basic controls of Dragon's Dogma 2 are almost identical to that of its predecessor, with melee attacks being tied to face buttons, and block being tied to R1 or RB. If you start with the Fighter vocation, you can initiate a parry by pressing the block button just before an attack hits you.

The enemy attacks in Dragon's Dogma are often delayed and are very well-telegraphed. This means you shouldn't have too much trouble parrying the basic melee attacks, at least from the standard mob enemies.

You can also parry attacks from bosses like Griffin, Chimera, and even a Dragon, but that requires a more powerful shield than the one you start the game with.

Lastly, if you didn't choose the Fighter at the start, and still want to see how effective parrying in Dragon's Dogma 2 is, well, you can always switch your starting vocation at any time without any consequences. However, do note that each vocation has its own rank progression, and skills to unlock.