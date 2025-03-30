Mastering the parry and counterattack in AI Limit is key to surviving its punishing combat system. Unlike traditional action RPGs, AI Limit doesn’t use a stamina bar, meaning you can swing and evade as much as you want. However, blindly attacking won’t get you far — parrying is the most effective way to turn the tide of battle, especially against tougher enemies and bosses.

This guide explains how to parry and counterattack in AI Limit.

Steps to parry and counterattack in AI Limit

How to parry properly

A still from AI Limit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || CE-Asia)

Parrying in AI Limit is not simply reacting — it's about anticipating enemy movement. When going into a tough fight, be sure to have Counter Field equipped on your left hand. This frame skill lets you block incoming attacks at the perfect moment, setting you up for a crushing counter.

Press the parry button when an enemy's attack is about to hit you. Doing so correctly will stun the enemy, allowing you to perform a counterattack.

When fighting an enemy, particularly bosses, press and hold the designated button half a second before the attack hits. Unlike most other games where timing a button late is crucial, AI Limit responds well to aggressive timing. By successfully doing so, the enemy will flinch, setting them up for massive damage.

Why parrying is better than dodging

Dodge is unpredictable in AI Limit because the enemies have aggressive, fast-tracking attacks. Rather than trusting unreliable dodges, work on mastering your parries. If an enemy glows red, it means they’re about to unleash an unblockable attack — this is when dodging is necessary. For everything else, parrying is the best option.

When to counterattack

A successful parry in AI Limit doesn’t just deflect an attack — it creates a counterattack window. After staggering an enemy, follow up immediately with a fast weapon, preferably a sword or dual blades, to capitalize on their vulnerability.

Against bosses, once their health is reduced by half, they’ll enter a phase transition. This is your chance to unleash three free hit combos before they regain composure. However, watch out for electric surge attacks and overhead plunges — if you fail to dodge them, it’s game over.

Weapon choice for parry and counterattack in AI Limit

Sword

Dual Blades

Equipping Counter Field makes parrying even more effective, as it negates incoming attacks and allows for instant counter-strikes. This combination is what makes parrying the most efficient combat strategy in AI Limit.

Final tips for parry and counterattack in AI Limit

Always engage enemies aggressively to bait their attacks for easier parries.

If an enemy glows red, that attack must be dodged, not parried.

Parrying bosses is crucial, as it allows you to deal massive damage without exhausting your sync rate.

